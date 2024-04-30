World Cup winner del Bosque to oversee Spanish FA reforms

Then Spain coach Vicente del Bosque pictured during the UEFA EURO 2016 Round of 16 soccer match between Italy and Spain at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. picture alliance / dpa

World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque has been appointed head of a state supervisory commission which will oversee the Spanish football federation (RFEF), which is facing allegations of corruption.

The 73-year-old - who became world champion with Spain in 2010 and won the European Championship in 2012 - will lead the "Commission for Supervision, Normalization and Representation," Sports Minister Pilar Alegría announced on Tuesday.

The commission, which was announced last Thursday, is intended to restore the reputation and image of Spanish football in the coming months.

Del Bosque embodies "the best of football in our country," enjoys great respect and is a "good person of great human qualities and an example of honesty," emphasised the minister, whose nation co-hosts the 2030 men's World Cup.

Former RFEF boss Luis Rubiales has been accused of sexual harassment and corruption during his five years in charge, which he denies.