Worcestershire to wear Baker's number as tribute

Josh Baker was born in Redditch in Worcestershire [Getty Images]

Josh Baker's Worcestershire team-mates will play with his squad number on their shirts for the rest of the season in tribute to the spin bowler.

The left-armer, who made his first-class debut for the county in 2021, died at the age of 20 earlier this month.

Baker's number 33 will be stamped underneath the club's crest on the front of Worcestershire shirts.

"Wearing Josh's number on their shirts is a way for the team, and all involved with Worcestershire cricket, to pay tribute to his memory and keep his spirit alive on the field," said club chief executive Ashley Giles.

"It is clear from the outpouring of love we've seen, following last week's awful news, that Josh touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

The number will be seen on Worcestershire shirts for the first time in their County Championship match against Kent, starting on Friday.

Giles added that Baker's parents, Lisa and Paul, asked the club to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support following the loss of their son.

"As we all continue to navigate through this very difficult time, we encourage our members, supporters, and the cricketing community to join us in honouring Josh's memory and celebrate the life of a remarkable young man who will forever hold a special place in our hearts," Giles said.

Worcestershire have set up a page on their website for people to share their memories of Baker or to leave messages of condolence.

Baker played 47 games in all formats for Worcestershire, taking 70 wickets.

His final match for the club was a second XI fixture in the week he died.

He took three wickets against Somerset at Bromsgrove on Wednesday, 1 May, with his death announced the following day.