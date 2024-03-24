Advertisement
Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch Stanford vs. Iowa State tonight

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
Stanford forward Courtney Ogden during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Courtney Ogden and the Stanford Cardinals play the Iowa State Cyclones this evening. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Sunday? Stanford vs. Iowa State. The game between the No. 2 seed Stanford Cardinals and No. 7 seed Iowa State Cyclones tips off tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford vs. Iowa State game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the men’s March Madness games? We’ve got you covered.

How to watch the Stanford vs. Iowa State game:

Date: Sunday, Mar. 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

What time is the Stanford vs. Iowa State game?

The Stanford Cardinals play the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. tonight.

Stanford vs. Iowa State game channel:

The Stanford vs. Iowa State game will air on ESPN. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.

For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.

$41 for your first month at Sling

March Madness First Round schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round

  • (6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

  • (3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

  • (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Sunday, Mar. 24 (Round of 32)

  • (2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke | 12 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska | 4 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN

  • (4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN

  • (2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State | 10 p.m. | ESPN

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.