Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch Iowa vs. Holy Cross today

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 10: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-89 in overtime to win the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship at Target Center on March 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark #22 and the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Holy Cross Crusaders this afternoon. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

March Madness continues this Saturday with more games in the First Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the 16 games being played this Saturday? Iowa vs. Holy Cross. The game between the top-seeded, Cailtin Clark-led Iowa and No. 16 seed Holy Cross tips off this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Holy Cross Crusaders, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. And if you're looking for how to watch the men's NCAA tournament, we've got you covered there, too.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Holy Cross game:

Date: Saturday, Mar. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

What time is the Iowa vs. Holy Cross game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Holy Cross Crusaders at 3 p.m. today.

Iowa vs. Holy Cross game channel:

Iowa vs. Holy Cross game will air on ABC. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.

(Sling)

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.

For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.

Pros
  • Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
Cons
  • No games on CBS
$41 for your first month at Sling

March Madness First Round schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round

  • (6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

  • (3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

  • (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.