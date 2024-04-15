Yahoo Sports Staff
WNBA Draft 2024 live updates: Caitlin Clark's future, how to watch, draft order and more
After a historic NCAA tournament, women's college basketball's best and brightest take their next step Monday night in the WNBA Draft in New York. Caitlin Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, but where will the rest of the group — Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese to name a few — start their pro careers? Follow along with Yahoo Sports' WNBA crew all night long.
You can watch the 2024 WNBA Draft on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.
WNBA Draft order
First round
1. Indiana Fever
3. Chicago Sky
4. Los Angeles Sparks
5. Dallas Wings
7. Chicago Sky
9. Dallas Wings
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Atlanta Dream
Second round
13. Chicago Sky
14. Seattle Storm
15. Indiana Fever
16. Las Vegas Aces
17. New York Liberty
18. Las Vegas Aces
19. Connecticut Sun
20. Atlanta Dream
21. Washington Mystics
22. Connecticut Sun
23. New York Liberty
24. Las Vegas Aces
Third round
25. Phoenix Mercury
26. Seattle Storm
27. Indiana Fever
28. Los Angeles Sparks
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. Washington Mystics
31. Minnesota Lynx
32. Atlanta Dream
33. Dallas Wings
34. Connecticut Sun
35. New York Liberty
36. Las Vegas Aces
