WNBA Draft 2024 live updates: Caitlin Clark's future, how to watch, draft order and more

WNBA Draft 2024 live updates: Caitlin Clark's future, how to watch, draft order and more

After a historic NCAA tournament, women's college basketball's best and brightest take their next step Monday night in the WNBA Draft in New York. Caitlin Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, but where will the rest of the group — Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese to name a few — start their pro careers? Follow along with Yahoo Sports' WNBA crew all night long.

You can watch the 2024 WNBA Draft on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WNBA Draft order

First round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Los Angeles Sparks

5. Dallas Wings

6. Washington Mystics

7. Chicago Sky

8. Minnesota Lynx

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream

Second round

13. Chicago Sky

14. Seattle Storm

15. Indiana Fever

16. Las Vegas Aces

17. New York Liberty

18. Las Vegas Aces

19. Connecticut Sun

20. Atlanta Dream

21. Washington Mystics

22. Connecticut Sun

23. New York Liberty

24. Las Vegas Aces

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury

26. Seattle Storm

27. Indiana Fever

28. Los Angeles Sparks

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. Washington Mystics

31. Minnesota Lynx

32. Atlanta Dream

33. Dallas Wings

34. Connecticut Sun

35. New York Liberty

36. Las Vegas Aces