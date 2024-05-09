Wolves v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Wolves and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Wolves have lost five of their past six Premier League games against Crystal Palace. However the exception was a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season.

Crystal Palace have won 55% of their Premier League games against Wolves (six from 11). Of sides they have played at least 10 times in the competition, only against Stoke (70%) do they have a higher win rate.

Wolves have conceded 60 Premier League goals this season - their most in a single top-flight campaign since 2011-12 - when they finished bottom (82). Since the start of February they have conceded 29 times in 15 games, with only Sheffield United (46), Luton (40) and West Ham (38) shipping more in that time.

Crystal Palace have won four of their past five Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 24 combined. They have scored four or more goals in two of their past four Premier League games, as many times as they had in their previous 82.

Following goals against Luton and Manchester City in his last two games, Hwang Hee-chan is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time. He has 12 goals overall this season - only Raul Jimenez has scored more in a single Premier League campaign for Wolves (13 in 2018-19, 17 in 2019-20).