Woj: Kristaps Porzingis to miss Games 1, 2 of Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been waiting for an update on the potential return of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis for the better half of a month now. And while they may not yet have a concrete timetable for his return to the court, they are also getting close to one.

According to recent reporting from ESPN senior analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, Porzingis will miss at least Games 1 and 2 of their Eastern Conference finals series vs. the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinals series currently unfolding. Per Woj, “there’s optimism he’ll be able to return sometime in the series — barring any setbacks” in his recovery.

“Porzingis has been making progress in his recovery from a soleus strain of his right calf, ramping up his on-court activity for an anticipated return in the conference finals, but still needs more time for a return to play,” writes the ESPN reporter.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire