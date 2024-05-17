Do the Boston Celtics need Kristaps Porzingis to get back to the finals?

The Boston Celtics have done about as well as any team still left standing in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and most of the resistance they have felt along the way has been at least in part of their own making.

But they have also been racking up the minutes on Al Horford’s aging legs, legs which, while very capable when playing about 25 minutes per game, tend to get shakier in a bigger role. So with Kristaps Porzingis out hurt, the question of whether the Celtics need KP to make the 2024 NBA Finals is a complex one. They can probably get there, but at what cost?

The “Garden Report After Hours” went live with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to recap the Celtics Game 4 win vs. the Cavaliers and to discuss if they need Porzingis to make the finals. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire