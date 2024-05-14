WNBA stars not named Caitlin Clark to know ahead of the 2024-25 season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever plays against the Dallas Wings during a pre season game at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2024 WNBA season is upon us, and it's a momentous occasion as the highly anticipated No. 1 overall WNBA pick, Caitlin Clark, steps onto the court for her first official game as a professional basketball player.

Having dominated women's basketball in college and broke numerous NCAA records, she now dons the Indiana Fever jersey, and all eyes are on her as fans and enthusiasts eagerly await her league debut on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark is joining an elite league of players who have established themselves as the best in the WNBA. Here are some other top players to watch during the 2024-25 season.

Top players in the WNBA to know

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson, the two-time WNBA MVP, is starting her sixth year in the league on a positive note. She recently made a historic deal with Nike to produce her signature shoe, joining a select group of WNBA players with shoe deals. This marks a significant milestone in her journey as a basketball player.

Wilson, a standout player from South Carolina, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft to the Las Vegas Aces.

Wilson's journey in the WNBA has been nothing short of remarkable. From being the 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year, she has gone on to become a two-time league MVP and a key player in leading the Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023.

in 2023, Wilson averaged 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Aces.

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum was drafted first overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces from the University of Washington. She is now entering her seventh season in the league.

Kelsey Plum was recognized for her outstanding performance when she was named to the 2017 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Plum was also part of the 2018 USA World Cup team that won gold and the 2020 U.S. Olympic team that also brought back gold. In addition to her success on the national teams, Plum helped lead the Aces to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Wilson averaged 18.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Aces.

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Griner, a standout from Baylor, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft. Now, she embarks on her 11th season with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner's return to the 2023 season, following a 10-month detainment in Russia in 2022, is a testament to her unwavering resilience, both on and off the court.

Over the course of her illustrious decade in the league, Griner has amassed a collection of accolades, including two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, six-time WNBA All-Star, and a member of the 2016 Team USA that clinched a gold medal at the Olympic games in Rio.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft from Oregon, is a pivotal player for the New York Liberty. As she enters her fifth year in the league, her impact on the Liberty is undeniable.

Over her four-year tenure in the league, Ionescu has etched her name in the WNBA history books. She was the first player in the WNBA to achieve the remarkable feat of recording more than 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 200 assists in a single season. Not stopping there, she also became the first Liberty player to reach 1,000 career points in just 66 games.

In the 2023 season, Ionescu showcased her all-around skills, averaging an impressive 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for the Mercury.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, embarked on a remarkable journey with the Indiana Fever, transitioning from her collegiate success at South Carolina to the professional league.

Boston's Rookie season was nothing short of extraordinary. She led the WNBA in field goal percentage at an impressive 57.8% and dominated the offensive rebounds with a staggering 125. Her stellar performance earned her the title of Rookie of the Year and a spot in the All-Star team.

In the 2023 season, Boston's performance was a sight to behold. She averaged an impressive 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

