Everything you need to know about WNBA and NBA League pass

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during an open practice session ahead of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 06, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, has been selected as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and has officially joined the Indiana Fever.

Given her impressive resume, Clark's selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft was not surprising. The back-to-back Wooden Award and Naismith Player of the Year winner broke multiple records, including being the all-time career points leader in men's and women's Division I history.

In the hours after Clark was the top pick in the WNBA draft, her merchandise became the top seller of any player in draft-day history, with her new Indiana Fever jerseys selling out on the Fanatics website.

As Clarkmania sweeps over the WNBA, the NBA has concluded its regular season with the Oklahoma City Thunder securing the top spot in the Western Conference and the Boston Celtics claiming the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Before the commencement of the playoffs, eight teams are participating in the NBA Play-In Tournament to compete for the final four spots in the playoffs.

Here is all you need to know about the WNBA League pass and the NBA League pass to catch all the basketball action.

NBA power rankings: Ranking all 8 play-in teams based on odds to make the playoffs

What is WNBA League Pass and NBA League Pass?

WNBA League Pass is a subscription-based streaming service offered by the WNBA that allows fans to watch live games. The League Pass is offered at $34.99/year or you can purchase a Single Game Pass of your choice for $2.99/game.

Similarly, the NBA League Pass is a streaming service offered by the NBA that also provides fans with access to live games. During the playoffs, selected playoff games are available on-demand or live, and fans can subscribe to League Pass for $14.99/month or League Pass Premium for $22.99/month.

What devices can I use to watch WNBA League Pass and NBA League Pass?

WNBA League pass is accessible through web, in-app purchase on mobile, Fire TV or Roku.

NBA League pass can be accessed on your phone, computer, tablet or Smart TV.

What games are not available live on WNBA League Pass and NBA League pass?

Games that are broadcasted on ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Prime Video will not be available for live streaming on WNBA League Pass. Similarly, NBA League Pass subscribers won't be able to watch nationally broadcasted games live, but they can watch them three hours after the game.

Can I cancel my WNBA League Pass and NBA League Pass?

WNBA League Pass and NBA League Pass subscribers on a season-long or annual plan can cancel their subscription at the end of the term by opting out of their renewal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA League Pass vs. NBA League Pass: Everything you need to know