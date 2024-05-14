WNBA 2024: How to Watch Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Regular Season Debut & More WNBA Games Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The WNBA is back for what could be a defining season for the league. The 2024-25 season launches with Caitlin Clark making her regular season debut with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday (May 14).

Tonight’s quadruple header will include Indiana vs. Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm.

“The embrace has been amazing,” Clark said of Indiana in a pre-season interview. “I think coming to a city that really supports [not just] basketball, but women’s basketball specifically, I couldn’t really imagine a better place to be playing my first WNBA season. I’m super excited.”

Of course, Clark isn’t the only rookie making her regular season debut this week. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso will also suit up for their first regular season WNBA game with the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, along with Los Angeles Sparks’ rookie Cameron Brink, who will play her first game of the regular season.

Keep reading for ways to stream WNBA games live.

WNBA Live Stream: Where to Watch Games Online

The WNBA 2024 season kicks off with the Liberty vs. Mystics at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and Fever vs. Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and Mercury vs. Aces as well as Lynx vs. Storm at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The WNBA’s season openers will broadcast on ESPN networks, WNBA League Pass, Disney+, ESPN+ and live TV streamers such as DirecTV.

watch wnba on directv

Besides WNBA League Pass, fans can also stream local games on networks such as Bally Sports and ION.

Keep reading for details on WNBA League Pass and more ways to stream games live, from anywhere.

How to Join WNBA League Pass

Basketball fans can watch WNBA out-of-market games (including select season opener games) with a subscription to WNBA League Pass.

wnba league pass on prime video: free trial

Can you join WNBA League Pass on Prime Video? Yes! Prime Video subscribers can add WNBA League Pass and over 100 other channels to stream from one platform.

Subscribe to WNBA League pass for $12.99/month, or 34.99/year to access live out-of-market games, plus every game on-demand and hundreds of archival games.

Prime Video comes included with a subscription to Amazon Prime, which is free for the first month and $14.99 after the trial period ends. Click above to launch your 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, and/or a 7-day free trial to WNBA League Pass.

How to Watch WNBA Games on ESPN, Disney+ & More

ESPN platforms will broadcast coverage of 25 WNBA games during the regular season, which starts on Tuesday, May 14. CBS/Paramount+ will air and stream eight WNBA games; 12 will be available on CBS Sports Network, 40 on NBA TV and 21 on Prime Video, including the Indiana vs. New York on May 18.

Tuesday’s season openers — Indiana vs. Connecticut, New York vs. Washington, Phoenix vs. Las Vegas and Minnesota vs. Seattle — will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN 3 and stream on WNBA League Pass, Disney+ and ESPN+.

watch wnba on espn+

New York vs. Washington will be available on WNBA League Pass and ESPN3. If you have access to live channels — through cable, streaming or satellite — check your local listings for channel information.

Sports fan who don’t have cable can stream ESPN and other channels on platforms such as DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

The WNBA Tip-Off, presented by CarMax, will take place on Saturday, May 18. The doubleheader will open with Indiana vs. New York at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC, followed by Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Can you watch ESPN and ABC without cable? Of course! If you don’t have a digital antenna, you can stream the network live on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo and Sling TV.

Hulu + Live TV is another option as it includes 90+ live channels, along with access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. Launch your free trial below.

hulu + live tv: 3-day free trial

How to Watch WNBA Games on Bally Sports

If you’d rather not subscribe to WNBA League Pass, there are other ways to catch local WNBA games live and on-demand. Tonight’s Minnesota vs. Seattle game will broadcast on Bally Sports North Extra, in addition to ESPN3, WNBA League, Prime Video and local stations.

Bally sports+: free trial

For Midwest viewers who don’t have cable but want to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings on Wednesday, Bally Sports Southwest Extra is available on DirecTV and Fubo.

To watch games outside of your local area, subscribe to Bally Sports+ and enjoy the WNBA from anywhere. The streamer also offers access to NBA, NHL, MLB, Professional Women’s Hockey League, British Basketball League, and other sports leagues. Click below to launch your seven-day free trial.

How to Watch WNBA Games on DirecTV

You can stream select WNBA Games on DirecTV, including local games that broadcast on Bally Sports and other networks such as ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

directv free trial

DirecTV Stream offers 75+ channels including plenty of sports channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NHL Network, Bally Sports, NBC Sports Network, and more.

How to Watch WNBA Games on Sling TV

Sling TV will stream select games in the WNBA Season. Subscribe to Sling Orange, or the Sling Orange + Sport Extra to stream New York at Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and Indiana vs. Connecticut and Phoenix vs. Las Vegas airing on ESPN2. On May 18, Sling TV will stream Indiana vs. New York and Las Vegas vs. Seattle on ESPN3. Other games on the Sling TV schedule include Chicago vs. Dallas on May 18 on NBA TV, and Atlanta vs. Phoenix on May 18 and Seattle vs. New York on Monday, May 20.

$30/month $40/month 25% off

sling tv promo deal

Join Sling TV and save up to $20 off for the first month. With Sling Orange, you can stream ESPN and other channels for $20 for the first month (reg. $40/month). Sling Blue is $45 per month, but new subscribers can score a discount for the first month.

Other channels available on Sling TV: AMC, BET, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, History Channel, ID, Lifetime, TBS, and TNT.

How to Get WNBA Tickets

WNBA Tickets are expected to see a bump in popularity this year thanks to a team of rookies looking to make their make on the league. Ticket to Clark’s debut preseason game sold out, but tickets are available for the current season starting at around $68-$684, roughly three times higher than the average price of a game tickets. Other WNBA games will likely start at a cheaper price point.

WNBA tickets are available at StubHub, Vivid Seats, Game Time, Ticketmaster, and Seat Geek.