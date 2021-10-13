Wisconsin vs Army prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Wisconsin vs Army How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Army (4-1)

Wisconsin vs Army Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

Outside of the top teams with the elite talent, few teams are better suited to deal with the Wisconsin slow style.

The Black Knights certainly don’t have the Power Five-caliber guys, but they do what they do, they hold the ball for forever, and they do it all really, really well.

Wisconsin has to win games through control. When things are working like they’re supposed to, it dominates the time of possession battle – Army leads the nation, holding the ball for over 40 minutes a game.

Wisconsin has to win the turnover battle. It’s 130th in the nation in turnover margin and Army is third in turnovers lost.

Wisconsin has to run the ball well. Army is third in the nation in run defense – UConn is the only team to come up with more than 48 yards, and it ran for 116.

This is a Badger team hanging by a thread. It’s coming off a dominant win over Illinois, but this 2-3 group can’t pull through the slightest bit of in-game adversity. The last thing it needs to deal with the knuckleball of an Army O.

However, on the flip side …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

There’s no team better suited to handle Army.

For a Badger squad that’s struggling overall, it does one thing really, really, really well.

Army’s offense and style can surprisingly shock and produce against just about anyone, but its No. 3 run defense produced against Georgia State, WKU, UConn, Miami University, and Ball State.

Wisconsin’s run defense?

It’s No. 1 in America, and it went against Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Illinois, and Eastern Michigan.

The Badgers just held Illinois to 93 yards of total offense and 26 on the ground. It’s an ultra-disciplined group that should be able to force several 3rd-and-long situations – a killer for this Army attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Size isn’t an issue for this Army defensive front seven. There’s just enough bulk to avoid being blasted early, but this is about to be a grind.

The little that Army uses its passing game won’t work at all outside of one deep shot out of the blue, and the running game will only have a few decent drives.

Over the long haul of the 60 minutes, the Badgers will pound and pound and pound, they’re not going to take any unnecessary chances, and they’ll rely on best run defense in college football to get out of this dangerous game alive.

Wisconsin vs Army Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 34, Army 10

Line: Wisconsin -14, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

