Wisconsin top in-state class of 2025 target receives crystal ball to join a midwestern rival

Wisconsin top in-state class of 2025 target Owen Strebig recently announced he would be announcing his commitment on February 8 at 4 p.m. central. The Badgers are among his final five schools — alongside Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame and USC.

Strebig is the No. 127 overall recruit in the class of 2025, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

His top five schools and commitment announcement corresponded with numerous 247Sports analysts entering their crystal ball predictions. Unfortunately for Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell, every one of the predictions has Strebig choosing Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is led by head coach Marcus Freeman, though its offensive line coach is a familiar name: Joe Rudolph — Wisconsin’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator under Paul Chryst from 2015-2021.

If the predictions are to come true, Strebig would become the ninth of the last 10 in-state four-star recruits to commit elsewhere — the one commitment coming from top 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner. This trend is occurring after Wisconsin previously held a stronghold on top in-state prospects for the last few decades.

I am so unbelievably blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I will be announcing my commitment February 8th. pic.twitter.com/CY2EJVRIul — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) January 31, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, ranks No. 10 in the nation with seven commitments. Recent developments unfortunately point toward that number not growing to eight on February 8 when Strebig commits.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire