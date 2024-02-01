Wisconsin football social media is not happy about Alex Grinch being named Badgers’ co-DC

The Wisconsin football program officially announced the hire of former USC and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch earlier today. He will be the Badgers’ new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Grinch takes over after Colin Hitschler left for a similar position under Kalen DeBoer at Alabama. He does bring years of experience as defensive coordinator, though not the experience everybody may be looking for. The assistant coach was only available for hire because he was fired as USC’s defensive coordinator in early November of 2023 as the Trojans were on pace to have one of the worst defenses in the country.

There is a track record of good years as a position coach, however, as Grinch is a four-time nominee for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach with time spent in those roles at Washington State (2015-2017) and Ohio State (2018).

Regardless of his pedigree as a position coach, Badgers fans are not happy with the co-defensive coordinator tag. The fan sentiment can be clearly seen in the replies to Wisconsin’s tweet confirming the hire:

I feel bad for all Wisconsin fans… — tik (@twosuh) February 1, 2024

There’s two of them!? — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 1, 2024

OU and USC fans looking at this like https://t.co/wB1nsGAmlq pic.twitter.com/3cNCShHuRd — Cason Douglas (@cason_douglas) February 1, 2024

BRO!!! HOW DO THESE GUYS KEEP GETTING JOBS?!!! https://t.co/CC0Qrme6xK — DawgStats (@DawgStats) February 1, 2024

With a defensive minded HC and a full DC…calm down everyone and look what he did with the defenses at Wazzu. https://t.co/B48MPAHe7f — The Dairy Raid 🏴‍☠️ (@thedairyraid) February 1, 2024

Wisconsin does play USC this season, which means the defense should play great?

Wisconsin at USC on September 28th Alex Grinch revenge game?? 👀 https://t.co/yAPw3DCfmX — Updog Sports Talk (@UpdogSportsTalk) February 1, 2024

Oklahoma fans think Wisconsin has lost its identity

Wisconsin went from tough, run oriented, gritty, defensive minded team to an air raid team with an Alex Grinch defense in like two years lol https://t.co/90V1XJM13R — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) February 1, 2024

"some positive developments last season but man it would be nice to get back to our roots on defense" luke fickell: "i raise you co-defensive coordinator alex grinch" https://t.co/fKuzijaugL — Tortilla Soup (@MitchRobFanAcc) February 1, 2024

It's the co-DC tag that touched the nerve

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire