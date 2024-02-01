Advertisement

Wisconsin football social media is not happy about Alex Grinch being named Badgers’ co-DC

Ben Kenney
·3 min read

The Wisconsin football program officially announced the hire of former USC and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch earlier today. He will be the Badgers’ new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Grinch takes over after Colin Hitschler left for a similar position under Kalen DeBoer at Alabama. He does bring years of experience as defensive coordinator, though not the experience everybody may be looking for. The assistant coach was only available for hire because he was fired as USC’s defensive coordinator in early November of 2023 as the Trojans were on pace to have one of the worst defenses in the country.

There is a track record of good years as a position coach, however, as Grinch is a four-time nominee for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach with time spent in those roles at Washington State (2015-2017) and Ohio State (2018).

Regardless of his pedigree as a position coach, Badgers fans are not happy with the co-defensive coordinator tag. The fan sentiment can be clearly seen in the replies to Wisconsin’s tweet confirming the hire:

Some replies to Wisconsin's tweet were unhappy...

Oklahoma fan weighs in

Then a USC fan weighs in...

Even LSU fans feel bad

Yes, there are two Alex Grinch's in the photo

I'm guessing Grinch wasn't beloved at his previous stops

Even Georgia fans are chiming in

There is one person urging everybody to relax...

Yet most people aren't relaxed

Wisconsin does play USC this season, which means the defense should play great?

Oklahoma fans think Wisconsin has lost its identity

Everybody seems to have the same reaction

Sickos Committee chimes in

More reaction from Badgers fans...

It's the co-DC tag that touched the nerve

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire