Wisconsin slides in ESPN’s latest SP+ rankings after its Week 2 loss against Washington State

The Wisconsin Badgers fell out of both the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll after the team’s 31-22 loss at Washington State on Saturday.

The team is in need of a bounce-back week. Luckily, the 2-0 Georgia Southern enter Madison Saturday ranked towards the bottom of the country in many metrics. The Badgers should improve to 2-1 before Big Ten play begins the following Friday night at Purdue.

The latest SP+ rankings from ESPN’s Bill Connelly reflect the sentiment of the national polls after Wisconsin’s Week 2 loss. The metric dropped the Badgers to No. 29 in the nation, with the No. 50-ranked offense and No. 19-ranked defense.

The Badgers remain the No. 4-ranked Big Ten team behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Penn State. Close behind Wisconsin sits Iowa at No. 32, Maryland at No. 34 and Michigan State at No. 37.

Wisconsin will look for a convincing win Saturday before the real in-conference season begins.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire