Wisconsin men’s hockey adds talented transfer forward

Wisconsin’s men’s hockey program added former Rochester Institute of Technology forward Cody Laskosky on Wednesday, according to the program’s X account

Entering his fifth year of collegiate eligibility, Laskosky entered the transfer portal on April 25. The Camrose, Alberta native will join UW’s program with recent playoff experience.

Laskosky appeared in 124 contests during his four-year tenure at RIT. His stellar senior season included 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 total points in 37 contests. It earned him an Atlantic Hockey First-Team All-Conference selection.

In four seasons with the Tigers, Laskosky recorded a total of 32 goals and 52 assists for 84 points. He was a pivotal piece in RIT’s American Hockey Championship run this past season.

Following his junior year, Laskosky was named Atlantic Hockey Best Defensive Forward. Prior to NCAA action, he excelled for several teams during his junior hockey stint in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Welcome to our newest men’s hockey Badger, Cody Laskosky 👏 14 goals and 41 points as a forward last year with RIT pic.twitter.com/qf3vxfK1Lr — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) May 8, 2024

Laskosky’s addition is huge for Mike Hasting’s program. His veteran presence and experience in pivotal moments will certainly bode well for a platoon looking to make a splash in the postseason.

