Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell one of On3’s best coaches in college football

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is On3 columnist Jesse Simonton’s No. 18 coach in college football, according to a recently released list.

Fickell is the No. 5 Big Ten coach listed, trailing only Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 4 overall, USC’s Lincoln Riley at No. 9, Oregon’s Dan Lanning at No. 11 and Penn State’s James Franklin at No. 13.

The current Badgers head coach enters 2024 off a disappointing first year in Madison. The program finished 7-6, and did so against a favorable schedule in the final year of the Big Ten West.

Fickell took a big swing with the hire of air raid offensive coordinator Phil Longo when he first arrived on campus. 2024 should teach us a lot about the future of the program under Fickell and whether the Longo experiment will work.

The schedule is much tougher, but the Badgers coaching staff got another year to re-shape the roster to the specific offensive and defensive systems. Fickell’s current No. 18 ranking is due in large part to his impressive work at Cincinnati. The first-year honeymoon period will likely end this fall, and the rating should start to change based on the team’s results.

