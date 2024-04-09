Wisconsin linebacker invited to two NFL local prospect days

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta was reportedly invited to two local prospect days this week.

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers reached out to the Buffalo Grove, Illinois native.

Local prospect days serve as a resource for NFL organizations to scout players with ties to a certain geographical region. Given Njongmeta’s upbringing near the Chicagoland area and collegiate tenure in Madison, both the Packers and Bears fit that bill.

Recently, teams have used local pro days as a tool to evaluate players in a tryout scenario in addition to the scheduled pre-draft visits.

Njongmeta started all 13 games for the 2023 Badgers. He recorded 59 total tackles, the fifth most on the defensive unit. The inside linebacker also recovered three fumbles and notched three sacks on the year.

His best season was 2022 under former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. He started 13 games that year, recording 95 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Wisconsin @BadgerFootball linebacker Maema Njongmeta invited to #Bears local prospect day Tuesday and #Packers later this week, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 9, 2024

The former Badger currently projects to be signed as an undrafted free agent.

