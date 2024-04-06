Wisconsin legend inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Wisconsin legend By Ryan was welcomed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday morning.

The Badgers legend was included on the ballot in December, and now joins a crowded Class of 2024 which includes Doug Collins, Vince Carter, Dick Barnett, Jerry West (as an executive) and others.

Ryan retired in 2016 after a 15-year run as Wisconsin’s head coach. He led the Badgers to a 364-130 overall record, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours and one national championship game. He was also a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and was annually regarded as one of the best coaches in the sport.

“I’m grateful and humbled by an honor like this,” Ryan said in a statement. “But I sincerely believe that this is a reflection of the contributions of so many people that have helped me in my career.”

The coaching legend was already inducted into the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2017. He will now earn the sport’s highest honor.

Welcome to the @Hoophall, Bo Ryan! 👏 Coach Ryan has been selected by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/bKTRNBCS7c — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 6, 2024

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on August 17, 2024 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

