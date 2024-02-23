Wisconsin football’s all-time sack leaders

The Wisconsin football program has produced terrific pass-rushing defensive linemen and linebackers at a surprising clip.

Yes, the existence of the Watt brothers helps the program’s case. But both T.J. and J.J. Watt will be in the NFL Hall of Fame, then add recent standouts including Leo Chenal, Keeanu Benton and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Wisconsin is often known for its running backs and offensive linemen. But the recent Dave Aranda and Jim Leonhard defenses have sent linebackers and pass-rushers to the NFL almost annually.

We’ve recently updated Wisconsin’s all-time rushing, passing and receiving lists.

Today, we’re back to take a look at the program’s all-time sack leaders. Believe it or not, neither Watt brother is on the list.

Here sthe program’s up-to-date all-time sack list:

10. Erasmus James

A. Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004

Sacks: 18.0

9. Vince Biegel

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during the Lambeau Field College Classic against the LSU Tigers at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2016

Sacks: 20.5

T-7. Nick Herbig

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2022

Sacks: 21.0 (tied for seventh)

T-7. Don Davey

Happy 55th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers DT, Don Davey (@Davey919992)! 🎉 He enjoyed a nine-year career with Green Bay and Jacksonville.#NFLBadgers x #Packers x #Jaguars (📸 via Wisconsin Athletics; Rick Wilson/The Florida Times-Union) pic.twitter.com/JuzDEO1cqZ — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) April 8, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 1986-1990

Sacks: 21.0 (tied for seventh)

6. John Favret

Dec 30, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of the Wisconsin Badgers helmet for the 2012 Rose Bowl at media day at the Marriott Los Angeles Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1996-2000

Sacks: 22.0

5. Wendell Bryant

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Years at Wisconsin: 1998-2001

Sacks: 24.0

4. Tim Jordan

Happy 57th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers LB, Tim Jordan! 🎉 He enjoyed a three-year career with New England.#NFLBadgers x #Patriots — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) April 26, 2021

Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986

Sacks: 27.0

3. Mike Thompson

Happy 52nd birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers DT, Mike Thompson! 🎉 He spent time with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.#NFLBadgers x #DUUUVAL x #RuleTheJungle x #DawgPound — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 22, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994

Sacks: 28.0

2. Tom Burke

26 Sep 1998: Defensive end Tom Burke #74 of the Wisconsin Badgers in action against offensive lineman Bryan LaBelle #79 of the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Wildcats 38-7. pic.twitter.com/ZVspsbOwW4 — Joey Miller (@miller5474) November 10, 2021

Years at Wisconsin: 1995-1998

Sacks: 32.0

1. Tarek Saleh

2 Nov 1996: Defensive lineman Tarek Saleh of the Wisconsin Badgers (left) blocks a Purdue Boilermakers player during a game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won the game, 33-25.

Years at Wisconsin: 1993-1996

Sacks: 33.0

