Wisconsin football’s all-time sack leaders
The Wisconsin football program has produced terrific pass-rushing defensive linemen and linebackers at a surprising clip.
Yes, the existence of the Watt brothers helps the program’s case. But both T.J. and J.J. Watt will be in the NFL Hall of Fame, then add recent standouts including Leo Chenal, Keeanu Benton and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Wisconsin is often known for its running backs and offensive linemen. But the recent Dave Aranda and Jim Leonhard defenses have sent linebackers and pass-rushers to the NFL almost annually.
Today, we’re back to take a look at the program’s all-time sack leaders. Believe it or not, neither Watt brother is on the list.
Here sthe program’s up-to-date all-time sack list:
10. Erasmus James
Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004
Sacks: 18.0
9. Vince Biegel
Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2016
Sacks: 20.5
T-7. Nick Herbig
Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2022
Sacks: 21.0 (tied for seventh)
T-7. Don Davey
Happy 55th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers DT, Don Davey (@Davey919992)! 🎉
He enjoyed a nine-year career with Green Bay and Jacksonville.#NFLBadgers x #Packers x #Jaguars
(📸 via Wisconsin Athletics; Rick Wilson/The Florida Times-Union) pic.twitter.com/JuzDEO1cqZ
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) April 8, 2023
Years at Wisconsin: 1986-1990
Sacks: 21.0 (tied for seventh)
6. John Favret
Years at Wisconsin: 1996-2000
Sacks: 22.0
5. Wendell Bryant
Years at Wisconsin: 1998-2001
Sacks: 24.0
4. Tim Jordan
Happy 57th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers LB, Tim Jordan! 🎉
He enjoyed a three-year career with New England.#NFLBadgers x #Patriots
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) April 26, 2021
Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986
Sacks: 27.0
3. Mike Thompson
Happy 52nd birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers DT, Mike Thompson! 🎉
He spent time with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.#NFLBadgers x #DUUUVAL x #RuleTheJungle x #DawgPound
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 22, 2023
Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994
Sacks: 28.0
2. Tom Burke
26 Sep 1998: Defensive end Tom Burke #74 of the Wisconsin Badgers in action against offensive lineman Bryan LaBelle #79 of the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Wildcats 38-7. pic.twitter.com/ZVspsbOwW4
— Joey Miller (@miller5474) November 10, 2021
Years at Wisconsin: 1995-1998
Sacks: 32.0
1. Tarek Saleh
Years at Wisconsin: 1993-1996
Sacks: 33.0
