Wisconsin football’s all-time leading passers

The Wisconsin football program is not commonly known for its quarterback play.

It’s no Alabama, which has recently sent Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL. Or Clemson with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. Or even Ohio State with C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields and others.

The Badgers produce linebackers and running backs, plus the occasional tight end.

But the narrative surrounding the program doesn’t mean there hasn’t been good-to-great quarterback play at the school. Russell Wilson in 2011 obviously rings a bell, but there are also numerous terrific years including Jack Coan in 2019, Alex Hornibrook in 2017 and Brooks Bollinger in 2002.

There is a recent addition to the list of the program’s all-time passing leaders, which prompted us to update the official list:

Mike Carroll

Oct 18, 1975; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Mike Carroll (15) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1975-1976

Passing Yards: 2,335 (13 touchdowns, 30 interceptions)

Gregg Bohlig

Years at Wisconsin: 1972-1974

Passing Yards: 2,579 (16 touchdowns, 21 interceptions)

Mike Kalasmiki

An unlikely quarterback by the name of Mike Kalasmiki led a comeback for the ages against Oregon.#CampRandall100 https://t.co/d7WgvhXmqb — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 8, 2017

Years at Wisconsin: 1977-1979

Passing Yards: 2,626 (18 touchdowns, 25 interceptions)

Ron Miller

Happy 83rd birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers QB, Ron Miller! 🎉 He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams. #NFLBadgers x #RamsHouse — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) August 19, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1960-1961

Passing Yards: 2,838 (19 touchdowns, 27 interceptions)

Russell Wilson

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) passes the ball off to Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28)against the Oregon Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2011

Passing Yards: 3,175 (33 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)

Mike Howard

Oct 12, 1985; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Mike Howard (7) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986

Passing Yards: 3,199 (19 touchdowns, 29 interceptions)

Tyler Donovan

November 18, 2006; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback (12) Tyler Donovan warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Jeff Hanisch

Years at Wisconsin: 2004-2007

Passing Yards: 3,227 (22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions)

Jack Coan

Nov 16, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2019

Passing Yards: 3,278 (23 touchdowns, 8 interceptions)

Neil Graff

Sep 1971; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Neil Graff throws during the 1971 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1969-1971

Passing Yards: 3,699 (23 touchdowns, 27 interceptions)

Tony Lowery

Showing Honor to Old School Badger Football 🏈 Players! My native Ohio (Columbus in da house) Tony Lowery #6 who was hell of a QB! pic.twitter.com/m8HpLJXF5g — Daniel L. Howell Jr. (@dan87howell) April 9, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 1987-1991

Passing Yards: 4,006 (14 touchdowns, 32 interceptions)

Jim Sorgi

Wisconsin quarterback Jim Sorgi (19) gets sandwiched by Auburn defenders Reggie Torbor and Karlos Dansby, causing him to fumble in the fourth quarter. Auburn defeated Wisconsin 28-14 before 55,109 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 31, 2003. Credit: Sanford Myers / The Tennessean-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Years at Wisconsin: 2000-2003

Passing Yards: 4,475 (33 touchdowns, 20 interceptions)

Randy Wright

#PlayOfTheDay (1982): Wisconsin QB Randy Wright connected on a "bounce pass" with Al Toon. Toon then found tight end Jeff Nault down the field for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/k21dYwxK7z — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 19, 2020

Years at Wisconsin: 1981-1983

Passing Yards: 4,697 (34 touchdowns, 32 interceptions)

Mike Samuel

"Samuel, he's in! Touchdown Badgers!" ‼️TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN‼️ Mike Samuel runs one in for the score to give the Badgers the lead!#UWDreamSeason is LIVE NOW! → https://t.co/4szhnHH1vU@AssociatedBank Drive Summary Down 👇 pic.twitter.com/c2bSSzYn68 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 10, 2020

Years at Wisconsin: 1995-1998

Passing Yards: 4,735 (24 touchdowns, 26 interceptions)

Scott Tolzien

Oct 10, 2009; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) hands the ball off to running back John Clay (32)against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2010

Passing Yards: 5,271 (32 touchdowns, 18 interceptions)

Graham Mertz

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) leads the offense against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022

Passing Yards: 5,405 (38 touchdowns, 26 interceptions)

Brooks Bollinger

Oct 13, 2001; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Brooks Bollinger (5) throws with pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Na’il Diggs (32) at Ohio Stadium. The Badgers beat the Buckeyes 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2002

Passing Yards: 5,406 (36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions)

Alex Hornibrook

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 04: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018

Passing Yards: 5,438 (47 touchdowns, 33 interceptions)

John Stocco

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: John Stocco #7 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Capitol One Bowl at Florida Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2007 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2003-2006

Passing Yards: 7,227 (47 touchdowns, 22 interceptions)

Darrell Bevell

1 JAN 1994: WISCONSIN QUARTERBACK DARRELL BEVELL CELEBRATES AFTER SCORING A CRITICAL TOUCHDOWN DURING THE BADGERS 21-16 VICTORY OVER THE UCLA BRUINS IN THE 1994 ROSE BOWL. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

Years at Wisconsin: 1992-1995

Passing Yards: 7,429 (58 touchdowns, 37 interceptions)

Joel Stave

Oct 19, 2013; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Joel Stave (2) passes the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin wins 56-32 over Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2015

Passing Yards: 7,635 (48 touchdowns, 37 interceptions)

