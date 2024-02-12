Wisconsin football’s all-time leading passers
The Wisconsin football program is not commonly known for its quarterback play.
It’s no Alabama, which has recently sent Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL. Or Clemson with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. Or even Ohio State with C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields and others.
The Badgers produce linebackers and running backs, plus the occasional tight end.
But the narrative surrounding the program doesn’t mean there hasn’t been good-to-great quarterback play at the school. Russell Wilson in 2011 obviously rings a bell, but there are also numerous terrific years including Jack Coan in 2019, Alex Hornibrook in 2017 and Brooks Bollinger in 2002.
There is a recent addition to the list of the program’s all-time passing leaders, which prompted us to update the official list:
Mike Carroll
Years at Wisconsin: 1975-1976
Passing Yards: 2,335 (13 touchdowns, 30 interceptions)
Gregg Bohlig
Gregg Bohlig


Years at Wisconsin: 1972-1974
Passing Yards: 2,579 (16 touchdowns, 21 interceptions)
Mike Kalasmiki
Mike Kalasmiki

Years at Wisconsin: 1977-1979
Passing Yards: 2,626 (18 touchdowns, 25 interceptions)
Ron Miller
Ron Miller


Years at Wisconsin: 1960-1961
Passing Yards: 2,838 (19 touchdowns, 27 interceptions)
Russell Wilson
Years at Wisconsin: 2011
Passing Yards: 3,175 (33 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)
Mike Howard
Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986
Passing Yards: 3,199 (19 touchdowns, 29 interceptions)
Tyler Donovan
Years at Wisconsin: 2004-2007
Passing Yards: 3,227 (22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions)
Jack Coan
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2019
Passing Yards: 3,278 (23 touchdowns, 8 interceptions)
Neil Graff
Years at Wisconsin: 1969-1971
Passing Yards: 3,699 (23 touchdowns, 27 interceptions)
Tony Lowery
Tony Lowery


Years at Wisconsin: 1987-1991
Passing Yards: 4,006 (14 touchdowns, 32 interceptions)
Jim Sorgi
Years at Wisconsin: 2000-2003
Passing Yards: 4,475 (33 touchdowns, 20 interceptions)
Randy Wright
Randy Wright

Years at Wisconsin: 1981-1983
Passing Yards: 4,697 (34 touchdowns, 32 interceptions)
Mike Samuel
Mike Samuel




Years at Wisconsin: 1995-1998
Passing Yards: 4,735 (24 touchdowns, 26 interceptions)
Scott Tolzien
Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2010
Passing Yards: 5,271 (32 touchdowns, 18 interceptions)
Graham Mertz
Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022
Passing Yards: 5,405 (38 touchdowns, 26 interceptions)
Brooks Bollinger
Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2002
Passing Yards: 5,406 (36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions)
Alex Hornibrook
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018
Passing Yards: 5,438 (47 touchdowns, 33 interceptions)
John Stocco
Years at Wisconsin: 2003-2006
Passing Yards: 7,227 (47 touchdowns, 22 interceptions)
Darrell Bevell
Years at Wisconsin: 1992-1995
Passing Yards: 7,429 (58 touchdowns, 37 interceptions)
Joel Stave
Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2015
Passing Yards: 7,635 (48 touchdowns, 37 interceptions)