Wisconsin football’s all-time leading rushers
If the Wisconsin football program is known for one thing, it’s running backs. The program boasts some of the best in college football history and has sent stars at the position on to have massive success in the NFL.
When Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball, Jonathan Taylor or Braelon Allen leave the program, the question is always ‘who’s next.’ It’s a line of star talent that seems to never end.
Next up for the Badgers this year is Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker. Mellusi has shown the talent during his time at Wisconsin, yet has struggled to stay healthy. The 1-2 punch of him and Walker should work well in year two of Phil Longo’s offense.
As we enter this season and a new crop of running back talent emerges behind the top two starters, it’s time to look back at the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards. Plus, there is a new entry to the list since this piece was done a few years ago.
It’s quite the list:
Larry Canada
Happy 68th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers RB, Larry Canada! 🎉
He spent time with Denver. #NFLBadgers x #BroncosCountry
(📸 via Getty Images)
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 16, 2022
Years at Wisconsin: 1973-1976
Rushing Yards: 1,714 (4.8 yards per carry, eight touchdowns)
Michael Bennett
Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2000
Rushing Yards: 1,890 (5.4 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns)
Marvin Artley
Old School Badger Football 🏈 from 1985-90, my teammate and college roommate All Big Ten RB Marvin “Miko” Artley #34! and me TE #87! pic.twitter.com/fQ47X6pDeX
— Daniel L. Howell Jr. (@dan87howell) July 19, 2023
Years at Wisconsin: 1985-1988
Rushing Yards: 1,991 (5.0 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns)
Alan Thompson
#OnThisDay: February 2, 1972
Alan Thompson was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 25th pick of the 14th round (363rd overall).#NFLBadgers x #DallasCowboys
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) February 2, 2024
Years at Wisconsin: 1969-1971
Rushing Yards: 2,005 (4.3 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns)
Carl McCullough
The 1996 stable of backs:
Aaron Stecker #43
Jean Jourdain #30
Carl McCullough #13
Ron Dayne #33
Ron Dayne #33
— Random Badger Running Backs (@randombadgerRBs) January 12, 2022
Years at Wisconsin: 1993-1997
Rushing Yards: 2,052 (4.5 yards per carry, 9 touchdowns)
Rufus Ferguson
Years at Wisconsin: 1970-1972
Rushing Yards: 2,814 (4.7 yards per carry, 26 touchdowns)
Larry Emery
Happy 58th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers RB, Larry Emery! 🎉
He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons. #NFLBadgers x #Falcons pic.twitter.com/p362AcOlUZ
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) July 13, 2022
Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986
Rushing Yards: 2,979 (5.1 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns)
Corey Clement
Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2016
Rushing Yards: 3,092 (5.4 yards per carry, 36 touchdowns)
Terrell Fletcher
Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994
Rushing Yards: 3,109 (5.5 yards per carry, 23 touchdowns)
Brent Moss
Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994
Rushing Yards: 3,270 (5.0 yards per carry, 23 touchdowns)
John Clay
Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2010
Rushing Yards: 3,413 (5.4 yards per carry, 41 touchdowns)
Braelon Allen
Years at Wisconsin: 2021-2023
Rushing Yards: 3,494 (5.9 yards per carry, 35 touchdowns)
Billy Marek
No shortage of standout RBs in @BadgerFootball history, and Billy Marek is one of them.#WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/sUmPQ611r9
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2018
Years at Wisconsin: 1972-1975
Rushing Yards: 3,709 (5.2 yards per carry, 44 touchdowns)
P.J. Hill
Years at Wisconsin: 2006-2008
Rushing Yards: 3,942 (5.1 yards per carry, 42 touchdowns)
James White
Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2013
Rushing Yards: 4,015 (6.2 yards per carry, 45 touchdowns)
Anthony Davis
Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004
Rushing Yards: 4,676 (5.1 yards per carry, 42 touchdowns)
Melvin Gordon
Years at Wisconsin: 2011-2014
Rushing Yards: 4,915 (7.8 yards per carry, 45 touchdowns)
Montee Ball
Years at Wisconsin: 2009-2012
Rushing Yards: 5,140 (5.6 yards per carry, 77 touchdowns)
Jonathan Taylor
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2020
Rushing Yards: 6,174 (6.7 yards per carry, 50 touchdowns)
Ron Dayne
Years at Wisconsin: 1996-1999
Rushing Yards: 6,397 (5.7 yards per carry, 63 touchdowns)