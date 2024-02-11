Wisconsin football’s all-time leading rushers

If the Wisconsin football program is known for one thing, it’s running backs. The program boasts some of the best in college football history and has sent stars at the position on to have massive success in the NFL.

When Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball, Jonathan Taylor or Braelon Allen leave the program, the question is always ‘who’s next.’ It’s a line of star talent that seems to never end.

Next up for the Badgers this year is Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker. Mellusi has shown the talent during his time at Wisconsin, yet has struggled to stay healthy. The 1-2 punch of him and Walker should work well in year two of Phil Longo’s offense.

As we enter this season and a new crop of running back talent emerges behind the top two starters, it’s time to look back at the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards. Plus, there is a new entry to the list since this piece was done a few years ago.

It’s quite the list:

Larry Canada

Happy 68th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers RB, Larry Canada! 🎉 He spent time with Denver. #NFLBadgers x #BroncosCountry (📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/cSZSwlrTVA — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 16, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1973-1976

Rushing Yards: 1,714 (4.8 yards per carry, eight touchdowns)

Michael Bennett

Harry How / Getty Images

Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2000

Rushing Yards: 1,890 (5.4 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns)

Marvin Artley

Old School Badger Football 🏈 from 1985-90, my teammate and college roommate All Big Ten RB Marvin “Miko” Artley #34! and me TE #87! pic.twitter.com/fQ47X6pDeX — Daniel L. Howell Jr. (@dan87howell) July 19, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 1985-1988

Rushing Yards: 1,991 (5.0 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns)

Alan Thompson

#OnThisDay: February 2, 1972 Alan Thompson was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 25th pick of the 14th round (363rd overall).#NFLBadgers x #DallasCowboys — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) February 2, 2024

Years at Wisconsin: 1969-1971

Rushing Yards: 2,005 (4.3 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns)

Carl McCullough

The 1996 stable of backs:

Aaron Stecker #43

Jean Jourdain #30

Carl McCullough #13

Ron Dayne #33

Charles Williams #22 pic.twitter.com/oZP9MnszM9 — Random Badger Running Backs (@randombadgerRBs) January 12, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1993-1997

Rushing Yards: 2,052 (4.5 yards per carry, 9 touchdowns)

Rufus Ferguson

Oct 12, 1974; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers running back Rufus Ferguson (21) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 52-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1970-1972

Rushing Yards: 2,814 (4.7 yards per carry, 26 touchdowns)

Larry Emery

Happy 58th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers RB, Larry Emery! 🎉 He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons. #NFLBadgers x #Falcons pic.twitter.com/p362AcOlUZ — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) July 13, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1983-1986

Rushing Yards: 2,979 (5.1 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns)

Corey Clement

Oct 29, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2016

Rushing Yards: 3,092 (5.4 yards per carry, 36 touchdowns)

Terrell Fletcher

15 Oct 1994: Tailback Terrell Fletcher of the Wisconsin Bagders runs down the field during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Dyche Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Wisconsin won the game 46-14.

Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994

Rushing Yards: 3,109 (5.5 yards per carry, 23 touchdowns)

Brent Moss

Running back Brent Moss of the Wisconsin Badgers scores a touchdown during the Rose Bowl against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Wisconsin won the game 21-16.

Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1994

Rushing Yards: 3,270 (5.0 yards per carry, 23 touchdowns)

John Clay

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 27: John Clay #32 of the Wisconsin Badgers stands in the endzone after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Michigan Wolverines on September 27, 2008 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2010

Rushing Yards: 3,413 (5.4 yards per carry, 41 touchdowns)

Braelon Allen

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Years at Wisconsin: 2021-2023

Rushing Yards: 3,494 (5.9 yards per carry, 35 touchdowns)

Billy Marek

No shortage of standout RBs in @BadgerFootball history, and Billy Marek is one of them.#WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/sUmPQ611r9 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2018

Years at Wisconsin: 1972-1975

Rushing Yards: 3,709 (5.2 yards per carry, 44 touchdowns)

P.J. Hill

Jan 1, 2008; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back P.J. Hill (39) carries the ball as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jerod Mayo (7) attempts to make the tackle during the second half during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Tennessee won the game 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2006-2008

Rushing Yards: 3,942 (5.1 yards per carry, 42 touchdowns)

James White

Sep 25, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back James White (20) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Austin Peay Governors at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2013

Rushing Yards: 4,015 (6.2 yards per carry, 45 touchdowns)

Anthony Davis

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 9: Anthony Davis #28 of Wisconsin runs with the ball against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on October 9, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004

Rushing Yards: 4,676 (5.1 yards per carry, 42 touchdowns)

Melvin Gordon

Nov 22, 2014; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) flips the football to the official after scoring against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2011-2014

Rushing Yards: 4,915 (7.8 yards per carry, 45 touchdowns)

Montee Ball

Nov 19, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2009-2012

Rushing Yards: 5,140 (5.6 yards per carry, 77 touchdowns)

Jonathan Taylor

Oct 19, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2020

Rushing Yards: 6,174 (6.7 yards per carry, 50 touchdowns)

Ron Dayne

Sep 25, 1999; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers running back Ron Dayne (33) in action against Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 21-16. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1996-1999

Rushing Yards: 6,397 (5.7 yards per carry, 63 touchdowns)

