Wisconsin football’s all-time leading receivers

The Wisconsin football program, believe it or not, is not commonly known for its production of wide receivers.

Tight ends are a different story. Wisconsin has sent Jake Ferguson, Troy Fumagalli, Owen Daniels, Travis Beckum and others on to the NFL level.

But Wisconsin is traditionally known for running the football and stopping the run, not necessarily for its high-level passing attack. That may change shortly with Phil Longo running the offense. But as of now, the Badgers are not a wide-receiver factory.

Still, there are some recent updates to the program’s all-time receiving yard leaderboard.

Now, Wisconsin’s all-time leaders in receiving yards:

David Charles

Danny Davis passed David Charles for 17th place on UW's all-time receiving yards list. #Badgers — Dave Heller ✍️ (@dave_heller) October 30, 2021

Years at Wisconsin: 1976-1978

Receiving Yards: 1,459 (14.4 yards per reception, 11 touchdowns)

Chimere Dike

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2023

Receiving Yards: 1,478 (15.2 yards per reception, 9 touchdowns)

Garrett Graham

Sep 05, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Garrett Graham (89) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Northern Illinois 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2007-2009

Receiving Yards: 1,492 (12.3 yards per reception, 16 touchdowns)

Quintez Cephus

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass in front of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2019

Receiving Yards: 1,496 (16.1 yards per reception, 13 touchdowns)

Donald Hayes

Happy 46th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Donald Hayes! 🎉 He spent time with Carolina and New England.#NFLBadgers x #KeepPounding x #GoPats (📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/BSUNKfVxpd — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) July 13, 2021

Years at Wisconsin: 1994-1997

Receiving Yards: 1,522 (15.2 yards per reception, 4 touchdowns)

Jake Ferguson

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to run through the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) after evading Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2018-2021

Receiving Yards: 1,618 (11.2 yards per reception, 13 touchdowns)

Troy Fumagalli

Oct 22, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Miles Taylor (19) misses the tackle on Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2014-2017

Receiving Yards: 1,627 (12.1 yards per reception, 7 touchdowns)

Danny Davis

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) rushes with the football after catching a pass as Eastern Michigan Eagles linebacker Matthew Buschman (53) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021

Receiving Yards: 1,642 (12.5 yards per reception, 14 touchdowns)

Pat Richter

Nov 30, 2013; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former athletic director Pat Richter (1989-04) during pre-game warm-ups against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1960-1962

Receiving Yards: 1,710 (15.5 yards per reception, 14 touchdowns)

Chris Chambers

Happy 43rd birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers Pro Bowl WR, Chris Chambers (@ChrisChambers84)! 🎉 He enjoyed a ten-year career with Miami, San Diego, and Kansas City.#NFLBadgers x #FinsUp x #BoltUp x #ChiefsKingdom (📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/87GHbyVTZx — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) August 12, 2021

Years at Wisconsin: 1997-2000

Receiving Yards: 1,817 (16.4 yards per reception, 15 touchdowns)

Jonathan Orr

Oct. 15, 2005; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver #9 Jonathan Orr catches the ball for a 38 yard reception in the first half as Minnesota Gophers cornerback #4 Trumaine Banks and #2 Dominic Jones cover him at the Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Bruce Kluckhohn

Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2005

Receiving Yards: 1,824 (17.0 yards per reception, 19 touchdowns)

Alex Erickson

Nov 21, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Alex Erickson (86) during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern won 13-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2015

Receiving Yards: 1,877 (13.3 yards per reception, 6 touchdowns)

Tony Simmons

Happy 49th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Tony Simmons (@coachtdtony)! 🎉 He spent time with New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Houston, and New York (Giants).#NFLBadgers x #ForeverNE x #Browns x #ForTheShoe x #WeAreTexans x #TogetherBlue (📷 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/HEYSrn4al5 — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 8, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 1994-1997

Receiving Yards: 1,923 (19.8 yards per reception, 23 touchdowns)

Lee DeRamus

Happy 50th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Lee DeRamus! 🎉 He spent time with the New Orleans Saints. #NFLBadgers x #Saints (📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/mxfkKTkaLD — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) August 24, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1993

Receiving Yards: 1,974 (16.6 yards per reception, 15 touchdowns)

Al Toon

Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; NFL former player Al Toon acknowledges the crowd before the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1982-1984

Receiving Yards: 2,055 (16.2 yards per reception, 19 touchdowns)

Travis Beckum

Nov 3, 2007; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Travis Beckum (9) runs after a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2005-2008

Receiving Yards: 2,149 (13.5 yards per reception, 11 touchdowns)

Nick Toon

Oct 29, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Nick Toon (1) leaps for the ball in the last 15 seconds of the game while covered by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back C.J. Barnett (4) at Ohio Stadium. He did not make the catch, and Ohio State won the game 33-29. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2011

Receiving Yards: 2,447 (14.3 yards per reception, 18 touchdowns)

Brandon Williams

Oct 16, 2004; West Lafayette, IN, USA; University of Wisconsin #1 Brandon Williams runs against Purdue University #12 Antwuan Rogers. Mandatory Credit:Badgers beat the Boilermakers 20-17. Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2005

Receiving Yards: 2,924 (14.5 yards per reception, 10 touchdowns)

Jared Abbrederis

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis (4) avoids a tackle by Oregon Ducks linebacker Dewitt Stuckey (52) in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2013

Receiving Yards: 3,140 (15.5 yards per reception, 23 touchdowns)

Lee Evans

6 Oct 2001: Lee Evans #3 of Wisconsin Badgers gets tackled by Sharrod Wallace #22 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Hoosiers defeated the Badgers 63-32.Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport

Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2003

Receiving Yards: 3,382 (19.7 yards per reception, 26 touchdowns)

