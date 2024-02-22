Wisconsin football’s all-time leading receivers
The Wisconsin football program, believe it or not, is not commonly known for its production of wide receivers.
Tight ends are a different story. Wisconsin has sent Jake Ferguson, Troy Fumagalli, Owen Daniels, Travis Beckum and others on to the NFL level.
But Wisconsin is traditionally known for running the football and stopping the run, not necessarily for its high-level passing attack. That may change shortly with Phil Longo running the offense. But as of now, the Badgers are not a wide-receiver factory.
Still, there are some recent updates to the program’s all-time receiving yard leaderboard.
If you missed it, here is our updated list of Wisconsin’s all-time leading rushers and passers.
Now, Wisconsin’s all-time leaders in receiving yards:
David Charles
Danny Davis passed David Charles for 17th place on UW's all-time receiving yards list. #Badgers
— Dave Heller ✍️ (@dave_heller) October 30, 2021
Years at Wisconsin: 1976-1978
Receiving Yards: 1,459 (14.4 yards per reception, 11 touchdowns)
Chimere Dike
Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2023
Receiving Yards: 1,478 (15.2 yards per reception, 9 touchdowns)
Garrett Graham
Years at Wisconsin: 2007-2009
Receiving Yards: 1,492 (12.3 yards per reception, 16 touchdowns)
Quintez Cephus
Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2019
Receiving Yards: 1,496 (16.1 yards per reception, 13 touchdowns)
Donald Hayes
Happy 46th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Donald Hayes! 🎉
He spent time with Carolina and New England.#NFLBadgers x #KeepPounding x #GoPats
(📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/BSUNKfVxpd
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) July 13, 2021
Years at Wisconsin: 1994-1997
Receiving Yards: 1,522 (15.2 yards per reception, 4 touchdowns)
Jake Ferguson
Years at Wisconsin: 2018-2021
Receiving Yards: 1,618 (11.2 yards per reception, 13 touchdowns)
Troy Fumagalli
Years at Wisconsin: 2014-2017
Receiving Yards: 1,627 (12.1 yards per reception, 7 touchdowns)
Danny Davis
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021
Receiving Yards: 1,642 (12.5 yards per reception, 14 touchdowns)
Pat Richter
Years at Wisconsin: 1960-1962
Receiving Yards: 1,710 (15.5 yards per reception, 14 touchdowns)
Chris Chambers
Happy 43rd birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers Pro Bowl WR, Chris Chambers (@ChrisChambers84)! 🎉
He enjoyed a ten-year career with Miami, San Diego, and Kansas City.#NFLBadgers x #FinsUp x #BoltUp x #ChiefsKingdom
(📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/87GHbyVTZx
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) August 12, 2021
Years at Wisconsin: 1997-2000
Receiving Yards: 1,817 (16.4 yards per reception, 15 touchdowns)
Jonathan Orr
Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2005
Receiving Yards: 1,824 (17.0 yards per reception, 19 touchdowns)
Alex Erickson
Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2015
Receiving Yards: 1,877 (13.3 yards per reception, 6 touchdowns)
Tony Simmons
Happy 49th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Tony Simmons (@coachtdtony)! 🎉
He spent time with New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Houston, and New York (Giants).#NFLBadgers x #ForeverNE x #Browns x #ForTheShoe x #WeAreTexans x #TogetherBlue
(📷 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/HEYSrn4al5
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) December 8, 2023
Years at Wisconsin: 1994-1997
Receiving Yards: 1,923 (19.8 yards per reception, 23 touchdowns)
Lee DeRamus
Happy 50th birthday to former Wisconsin Badgers WR, Lee DeRamus! 🎉
He spent time with the New Orleans Saints. #NFLBadgers x #Saints
(📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/mxfkKTkaLD
— NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) August 24, 2022
Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1993
Receiving Yards: 1,974 (16.6 yards per reception, 15 touchdowns)
Al Toon
Years at Wisconsin: 1982-1984
Receiving Yards: 2,055 (16.2 yards per reception, 19 touchdowns)
Travis Beckum
Years at Wisconsin: 2005-2008
Receiving Yards: 2,149 (13.5 yards per reception, 11 touchdowns)
Nick Toon
Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2011
Receiving Yards: 2,447 (14.3 yards per reception, 18 touchdowns)
Brandon Williams
Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2005
Receiving Yards: 2,924 (14.5 yards per reception, 10 touchdowns)
Jared Abbrederis
Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2013
Receiving Yards: 3,140 (15.5 yards per reception, 23 touchdowns)
Lee Evans
Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2003
Receiving Yards: 3,382 (19.7 yards per reception, 26 touchdowns)