Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten football team in 2024

A new era of Big Ten football begins this fall with four powerful brands joining the conference. No more Big Ten East and West divisions and no more Midwest-centric geography. Now the Big Ten reaches coast-to-coast and contains some of the biggest brands in the sport.

What this means for business has been discussed at length. What it means for competition within the conference is clear: the inventory of great games is expanding significantly, which also means tougher paths for nearly every member team.

A good sample: Oregon joins the Big Ten as one of the top three teams from the onset — especially given its recruiting pedigree and recent performance under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks’ first year in the conference includes contests against UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Washington. That is a tough path regardless of the program’s strength.

So as we prepare to see the new era of Big Ten football — and especially where the Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska-type programs fall — here are our way-too-early record predictions for every team in the conference:

Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Washington

vs Michigan

at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte

Projected Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Projected Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Notre Dame

vs Oregon

at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Indiana State, Illinois, Indiana

Projected Losses: Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State

Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Washington

vs Ohio State

at Michigan

Projected Wins: Miami (Ohio), Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Purdue

Projected Losses: Duke, Washington, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches a replay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Michigan

vs USC

vs Penn State

Projected Wins: Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA, Maryland

Projected Losses: North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Washington

vs Wisconsin

at USC

Projected Wins: Howard, Akron, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State

Projected Losses: Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Maryland

Illinois Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Penn State

vs Michigan

at Oregon

Projected Wins: Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern

Projected Losses: Kansas, Penn State, Purdue, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers

Michigan State Spartans

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Ohio State

at Oregon

at Michigan

Projected Wins: Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, Boston College, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue

Projected Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Ohio State

at USC

at Iowa

Projected Wins: UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, USC

Projected Losses: Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Iowa

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs USC

at Oregon

at Penn State

Projected Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Virginia, Villanova, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers

Projected Losses: USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State

UCLA Bruins

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Pac 12)

Most Notable Games

at LSU

vs Oregon

at Penn State

Projected Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa, USC, Fresno State

Projected Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Washington

Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell with his players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Alabama

vs Penn State

vs Oregon

Projected Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota

Projected Losses: Alabama, USC, Penn State, Iowa, Oregon

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-3 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Ohio State

vs Washington

vs Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska

Projected Losses: Ohio State, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac 12)

Most Notable Games

vs LSU

at Michigan

vs Notre Dame

Projected Wins: LSU, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington

Projected Losses: Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Notre Dame

Washington Huskies

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 14-1 (10-0 Pac 12)

Most Notable Games

vs Michigan

at Iowa

at Penn State

Projected Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, UCLA

Projected Losses: Michigan, USC, Penn State, Oregon

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 15-0 (10-0 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Texas

vs Oregon

at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Fresno State, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern

Projected Losses: Texas, Oregon, Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State head football coach James Franklin yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA football game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Ohio State

vs Washington

at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, Wisconsin, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Projected Losses: USC, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a penalty during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Oregon

at Penn State

vs Michigan

Projected Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan

Projected Losses: Oregon

Oregon Ducks

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 12-2 (8-2 Pac 12)

Most Notable Games

vs Ohio State

at Michigan

at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington

Projected Losses: None

Big Ten Championship

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the Big Ten logo on a sideline marker as the Wisconsin Badgers offense takes the field against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup: Oregon vs Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire