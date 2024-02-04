Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten football team in 2024
A new era of Big Ten football begins this fall with four powerful brands joining the conference. No more Big Ten East and West divisions and no more Midwest-centric geography. Now the Big Ten reaches coast-to-coast and contains some of the biggest brands in the sport.
What this means for business has been discussed at length. What it means for competition within the conference is clear: the inventory of great games is expanding significantly, which also means tougher paths for nearly every member team.
Related: Power ranking all 18 Big Ten football programs after the 2023 season
A good sample: Oregon joins the Big Ten as one of the top three teams from the onset — especially given its recruiting pedigree and recent performance under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks’ first year in the conference includes contests against UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Washington. That is a tough path regardless of the program’s strength.
Related: Looking ahead to Wisconsin’s 2024 football schedule
So as we prepare to see the new era of Big Ten football — and especially where the Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska-type programs fall — here are our way-too-early record predictions for every team in the conference:
Indiana Hoosiers
Projected Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Washington
vs Michigan
at Ohio State
Projected Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte
Projected Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers
Projected Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Notre Dame
vs Oregon
at Ohio State
Projected Wins: Indiana State, Illinois, Indiana
Projected Losses: Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State
Northwestern Wildcats
Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Washington
vs Ohio State
at Michigan
Projected Wins: Miami (Ohio), Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Purdue
Projected Losses: Duke, Washington, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Michigan
vs USC
vs Penn State
Projected Wins: Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA, Maryland
Projected Losses: North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Washington
vs Wisconsin
at USC
Projected Wins: Howard, Akron, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State
Projected Losses: Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Maryland
Illinois Fighting Illini
Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Penn State
vs Michigan
at Oregon
Projected Wins: Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern
Projected Losses: Kansas, Penn State, Purdue, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers
Michigan State Spartans
Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Ohio State
at Oregon
at Michigan
Projected Wins: Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, Boston College, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue
Projected Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Ohio State
at USC
at Iowa
Projected Wins: UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, USC
Projected Losses: Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Iowa
Maryland Terrapins
Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs USC
at Oregon
at Penn State
Projected Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Virginia, Villanova, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers
Projected Losses: USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State
UCLA Bruins
Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Pac 12)
Most Notable Games
at LSU
vs Oregon
at Penn State
Projected Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa, USC, Fresno State
Projected Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Washington
Wisconsin Badgers
Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Alabama
vs Penn State
vs Oregon
Projected Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota
Projected Losses: Alabama, USC, Penn State, Iowa, Oregon
Iowa Hawkeyes
Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-3 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Ohio State
vs Washington
vs Wisconsin
Projected Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska
Projected Losses: Ohio State, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA
USC Trojans
Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac 12)
Most Notable Games
vs LSU
at Michigan
vs Notre Dame
Projected Wins: LSU, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington
Projected Losses: Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Notre Dame
Washington Huskies
Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 14-1 (10-0 Pac 12)
Most Notable Games
vs Michigan
at Iowa
at Penn State
Projected Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, UCLA
Projected Losses: Michigan, USC, Penn State, Oregon
Michigan Wolverines
Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 15-0 (10-0 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Texas
vs Oregon
at Ohio State
Projected Wins: Fresno State, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern
Projected Losses: Texas, Oregon, Ohio State
Penn State Nittany Lions
Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
vs Ohio State
vs Washington
at Wisconsin
Projected Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, Wisconsin, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland
Projected Losses: USC, Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
Most Notable Games
at Oregon
at Penn State
vs Michigan
Projected Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan
Projected Losses: Oregon
Oregon Ducks
Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
Record in 2023: 12-2 (8-2 Pac 12)
Most Notable Games
vs Ohio State
at Michigan
at Wisconsin
Projected Wins: Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington
Projected Losses: None