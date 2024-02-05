Wisconsin football 2024 depth chart projection 1.0: Offense

Welcome to the calendar year 2024, a year during which Wisconsin football will face a gauntlet schedule in the new era of the Big Ten.

The Badgers are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign. A 7-6 record was highlighted by inexplicable losses to Indiana and Northwestern, and the fourth-straight year of falling short in the Big Ten West.

Well, the West is now no more as the Big Ten expands to 18 schools and moves toward a brand new scheduling model.

Wisconsin will need to step up its game to compete in the new Big Ten format. The years of coasting through the West schedule to Indianapolis are gone, now 2024 sees contests against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon.

A key to the program turnaround will be to what level Phil Longo’s offense works. 2023’s results were underwhelming, and made this year’s performance even more critical.

Here is our first shot at Wisconsin’s projected depth chart on offense for the 2024 season:

Quarterback

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Tyler Van Dyke (transfer)

Backup: Braedyn Locke

Depth: Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue, Mabrey Mettauer

Tyler Van Dyke, like Tanner Mordecai a year ago, transferred to Wisconsin to play. How will he compare to Mordecai’s 2023 season? Who can say. But he’s the slam-dunk starter entering spring practice.

Running Back

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Chez Mellusi

Backup: Tawee Walker (transfer)

Depth: Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Nate White

There will be no Braelon Allen leading the Badgers backfield for the first time since 2020. The program does welcome back Chez Mellusi, who has shown elite talent mixed with several season-ending injuries. Incoming transfer Tawee Walker should figure into the rotation before the Badgers welcome a massive influx of youth at the position.

Wide Receiver (X)

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) is unable to make the one handed catch against Washington State Cougars defensive back Cam Lampkin (3) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Bryson Green

Backup: Quincy Burroughs

Depth: Tyrell Henry (transfer), Chris Brooks

Bryson Green broke out toward the end of the 2023 season, headlined by a 7-catch, 105-yard, one-touchdown performance in the bowl loss to LSU. Burroughs, Henry and Brooks should all figure into the rotation, as Wisconsin is deep at the position and will utilize that depth.

Wide Receiver (Y)

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver C.J. Williams (4) answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Starter: C.J. Williams

Backup: Vinny Anthony

Depth: Tommy McIntosh, Tyrell Henry

C.J. Williams had an underwhelming first season in Madison. But he was a top-ranked recruit for a reason, and should be a key figure in Wisconsin’s plans on offense. Again, these positions will be interchangeable with Vinny Anthony, Tommy McIntosh and others seeing snaps.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) talks back to Minnesota fans after scoring. Touchdown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Starter: Will Pauling

Backup: Trech Kekahuna

Wisconsin’s best offensive player is Will Pauling. He returns after a 74-catch, 837-yard, 6-touchdown 2023 campaign with further room to grow.

Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) picks up five yards on a reception before being tackled by Nebraska defensive back Tommi Hill (31) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 24-17 in overtime.

Starter: Tucker Ashcraft

Backup: Riley Nowakowski

Depth: Jackson McGohan (transfer), J.T. Seagraves, Rob Booker

Don’t expect much out of the tight end position this season, or maybe any year in Phil Longo’s offense. The Badgers do have some talent incoming at the position in McGohan, Booker and true freshman Grant Stec — so maybe that changes things in a few years.

Left Tackle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Starter: Jack Nelson

Backup: Barrett Nelson

Jack Nelson is back for a final season. There won’t be any position battle here.

Left Guard

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner (56) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Joe Brunner

Backup: J.P. Benzschawel

There is a shakeup in the middle of Wisconsin’s offensive line with Tanor Bortolini and Michael Furtney gone from last season. Brunner was a top-ranked recruit and should win one of the guard spots.

Center

Nov 6, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jake Renfro (56) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jake Renfro

Backup: Joe Huber

Renfro was an All-American Conference center a few years ago, but has missed extensive time due to injury. If healthy, he’s Wisconsin’s starting center.

Right Guard

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) takes advantage of a block by offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) during the first quarter of their game against Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Starter: Joe Huber

Backup: J.P. Benzschawel

Huber was another transfer that followed Luke Fickell from Cincinnati entering last season. He’s versatile along the line, and should fill Wisconsin’s vacancy at right guard.

Right Tackle

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Riley Mahlman

Backup: Barrett Nelson

Riley Mahlman is back at right tackle and there shouldn’t be much competition here.

