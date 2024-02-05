Wisconsin football 2024 depth chart projection 1.0: Offense
Welcome to the calendar year 2024, a year during which Wisconsin football will face a gauntlet schedule in the new era of the Big Ten.
The Badgers are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign. A 7-6 record was highlighted by inexplicable losses to Indiana and Northwestern, and the fourth-straight year of falling short in the Big Ten West.
Well, the West is now no more as the Big Ten expands to 18 schools and moves toward a brand new scheduling model.
Wisconsin will need to step up its game to compete in the new Big Ten format. The years of coasting through the West schedule to Indianapolis are gone, now 2024 sees contests against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon.
A key to the program turnaround will be to what level Phil Longo’s offense works. 2023’s results were underwhelming, and made this year’s performance even more critical.
Here is our first shot at Wisconsin’s projected depth chart on offense for the 2024 season:
Quarterback
Starter: Tyler Van Dyke (transfer)
Backup: Braedyn Locke
Depth: Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue, Mabrey Mettauer
Tyler Van Dyke, like Tanner Mordecai a year ago, transferred to Wisconsin to play. How will he compare to Mordecai’s 2023 season? Who can say. But he’s the slam-dunk starter entering spring practice.
Running Back
Starter: Chez Mellusi
Backup: Tawee Walker (transfer)
Depth: Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Nate White
There will be no Braelon Allen leading the Badgers backfield for the first time since 2020. The program does welcome back Chez Mellusi, who has shown elite talent mixed with several season-ending injuries. Incoming transfer Tawee Walker should figure into the rotation before the Badgers welcome a massive influx of youth at the position.
Wide Receiver (X)
Starter: Bryson Green
Backup: Quincy Burroughs
Depth: Tyrell Henry (transfer), Chris Brooks
Bryson Green broke out toward the end of the 2023 season, headlined by a 7-catch, 105-yard, one-touchdown performance in the bowl loss to LSU. Burroughs, Henry and Brooks should all figure into the rotation, as Wisconsin is deep at the position and will utilize that depth.
Wide Receiver (Y)
Starter: C.J. Williams
Backup: Vinny Anthony
Depth: Tommy McIntosh, Tyrell Henry
C.J. Williams had an underwhelming first season in Madison. But he was a top-ranked recruit for a reason, and should be a key figure in Wisconsin’s plans on offense. Again, these positions will be interchangeable with Vinny Anthony, Tommy McIntosh and others seeing snaps.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Starter: Will Pauling
Backup: Trech Kekahuna
Wisconsin’s best offensive player is Will Pauling. He returns after a 74-catch, 837-yard, 6-touchdown 2023 campaign with further room to grow.
Tight End
Starter: Tucker Ashcraft
Backup: Riley Nowakowski
Depth: Jackson McGohan (transfer), J.T. Seagraves, Rob Booker
Don’t expect much out of the tight end position this season, or maybe any year in Phil Longo’s offense. The Badgers do have some talent incoming at the position in McGohan, Booker and true freshman Grant Stec — so maybe that changes things in a few years.
Left Tackle
Starter: Jack Nelson
Backup: Barrett Nelson
Jack Nelson is back for a final season. There won’t be any position battle here.
Left Guard
Starter: Joe Brunner
Backup: J.P. Benzschawel
There is a shakeup in the middle of Wisconsin’s offensive line with Tanor Bortolini and Michael Furtney gone from last season. Brunner was a top-ranked recruit and should win one of the guard spots.
Center
Starter: Jake Renfro
Backup: Joe Huber
Renfro was an All-American Conference center a few years ago, but has missed extensive time due to injury. If healthy, he’s Wisconsin’s starting center.
Right Guard
Starter: Joe Huber
Backup: J.P. Benzschawel
Huber was another transfer that followed Luke Fickell from Cincinnati entering last season. He’s versatile along the line, and should fill Wisconsin’s vacancy at right guard.
Right Tackle
Starter: Riley Mahlman
Backup: Barrett Nelson
Riley Mahlman is back at right tackle and there shouldn’t be much competition here.