Wisconsin football adds another transfer from Cincinnati

The Cincinnati-to-Wisconsin pipeline, or at least that of Luke Fickell’s former players, continued to operate earlier today as the Badgers landed a commitment from transfer long snapper Cayson Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer will replace Peter Bowden, who excelled at the position for the last three seasons and was recently named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl All-American Team. He joins the Wisconsin program with one year of eligibility remaining, after being a multi-year starter at Cincinnati.

He is the third transfer to join Wisconsin’s class of 2024 along with linebackers Leon Lowery and John Pius.

The high school class is ranked No. 26 nationally, while the transfer class is sure to grow as the offseason continues.

