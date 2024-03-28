Wisconsin basketball transfer portal target set for unofficial visit with Big Ten rival

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has been in contact with Nebraska-Omaha transfer power forward Frankie Fidler, but he’s set to visit Big Ten rival Nebraska on Thursday.

Fidler averaged 20.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field in his junior season with the Mavericks. Considering he’s from Bellevue, Nebraska, it’s not surprising that he’s visiting the Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

What makes the 6-foot-7 athlete so intriguing as a portal option for the Badgers is his relationship with point guard Chucky Hepburn, his former teammate at Bellevue West.

You have to imagine that if Nebraska doesn’t lock him up, a visit to Madison will likely be in store in the near future.

Wisconsin has also been in contact with another one of Hepburn and Fidler’s teammates from high school, William Kyle III, who entered the portal from South Dakota State.

