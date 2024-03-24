Report: Wisconsin pursuing one of the transfer portal’s top players

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has work to do in the transfer portal as the Badgers work to improve after a disappointing first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.

He and the Badgers staff are putting in the effort. They’ve already been linked to accomplished forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, and now are connected to one of the portal’s top players: former Omaha power forward Frankie Fidler.

Fidler is 247Sports’ No. 14-ranked transfer and No. 3 power forward. He is fresh off a 2023-24 season during which he averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from three.

The 6-foot, 7-inch forward played high school basketball with Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn — making the connection easy to make. He improved dramatically during three seasons at Omaha, and now appears set to play a big role on one of the nation’s top teams.

Omaha’s Frankie Fidler will put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, I’m told. The 6’7” do-it-all guard avg’d 20.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST w/ a 59.5 TS%. Top ten in the nation in offensive win shares + free throws made. Among the most productive players hitting the portal. pic.twitter.com/y22yZad5Ly — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 18, 2024

Former prep teammates Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fiddler….https://t.co/jTaWIdbBFz pic.twitter.com/fZreGbzzxe — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) March 24, 2024

The Badgers have starter minutes available with Tyler Wahl’s departure. Fidler is undersized for the position but would immediately become one of Wisconsin’s best players.

Gard and his staff will have plenty of competition as they work to land the transfer forward. The talented wing will be one of the heaviest-pursued players in the portal this offseason. But the Badgers are swinging big, which is needed after 2023-24’s deflating finish.

