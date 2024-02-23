Wisconsin basketball is technically still alive in the Big Ten race

Wisconsin basketball returned to the win column with a statement victory over Maryland on Tuesday.

The Badgers’ February slide may be a thing of the past. The team has now won two of its last three, with the one loss coming in overtime against an improving Iowa team.

Some Wisconsin fans may have checked out of the season when the Badgers lost five of six to start February. The sentiment is understandable, the team fell from a potential Final Four contender to one scraping to beat bad teams, it fell from No. 6 in the country to unranked and it relinquished its lead atop the Big Ten standings.

The first two can easily be righted with a few wins in March. The third — Wisconsin’s place in the Big Ten race — appears to be over, but Wisconsin does have a sliver of hope.

The current Big Ten standings are as follows:

Purdue (13-3) Illinois (10-5) — 2.5 games behind Wisconsin (10-6) — 3 games behind Northwestern (10-6) — 3 games behind

Wisconsin does still have a longshot hope to win the Big Ten. Here’s what must happen:

Wisconsin goes 3-0 against Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers

Purdue goes 1-2 against Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois

Wisconsin defeats Purdue to end the season on March 10

That would put the Badgers and Boilermakers in a tie for the conference lead at 14-6. It’s a long shot, but there is at least some hope entering the final stretch of the conference schedule.

