Social media reacts to AJ Storr’s dunk of the year in Wisconsin win over Maryland

After a period of struggles in the gauntlet that is the Big Ten conference, Wisconsin basketball got back to winning ways on Tuesday. The Badgers took down Maryland 74-70 in a game that saw AJ Storr throw down one of the dunks of the season.

The Badgers used balanced scoring to defeat the Terrapins, with four of the five Wisconsin starters finishing in double figures. The Terps put together a late run, but in the end the Badgers held them off with clutch buckets from Max Klesmit. Tyler Wahl finished with a game-high 18 points in the conference win that lifted Wisconsin to 10-6 in the Big Ten and 18-9 overall.

Here is a look at reactions to the win and arguably the dunk of the season:

AJ Storr throws it down

AJ STORR CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF‼️ pic.twitter.com/KbmREbxDmY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 21, 2024

Klez with a dagger:

New day, new feelings on Greg Gard

Wisconsin 74, Maryland 70 turns out college basketball isn’t that hard when you simply make your free throws pic.twitter.com/jz9ZtmfRUl — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 21, 2024

Wahl led the way:

#5 leading the way! Big night for Tyler Wahl 18 PTS | 6 REB | 6-9 FG pic.twitter.com/xCzZvbI1b8 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 21, 2024

Good start to unranked Wisconsin:

Wisconsin Basketball being unranked is the best news I've heard in a while Now we cook — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) February 19, 2024

A win is a win:

Beating a mid Maryland team is Wisconsin's biggest win of the season so far That's how bad a loss here would have been — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) February 21, 2024

Ten for the Badgers:

Wisconsin holds off Maryland to become third B1G team to reach 🔟 conference wins. pic.twitter.com/riMW21Z20j — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 21, 2024

Maryland can't buy a close one

Final: Maryland 70, Wisconsin 74 Maryland suffers its fifth loss in the past six games. Those losses have come by a combined 25 points. It also moves to 1-8 in games decided by four points or less, an absolutely absurd stat. — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) February 21, 2024

