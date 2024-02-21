Advertisement

Social media reacts to AJ Storr’s dunk of the year in Wisconsin win over Maryland

Asher Low
·2 min read

After a period of struggles in the gauntlet that is the Big Ten conference, Wisconsin basketball got back to winning ways on Tuesday. The Badgers took down Maryland 74-70 in a game that saw AJ Storr throw down one of the dunks of the season.

The Badgers used balanced scoring to defeat the Terrapins, with four of the five Wisconsin starters finishing in double figures. The Terps put together a late run, but in the end the Badgers held them off with clutch buckets from Max Klesmit. Tyler Wahl finished with a game-high 18 points in the conference win that lifted Wisconsin to 10-6 in the Big Ten and 18-9 overall.

Here is a look at reactions to the win and arguably the dunk of the season:

