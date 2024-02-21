Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its big win over Maryland

Wisconsin basketball returned to the win column with a statement performance over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.

The Badgers desperately needed a win, especially with Maryland entering as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

Greg Gard’s team took care of business thanks to 18 points on 6/9 shooting from Tyler Wahl, 14 points and a clutch three-pointer from Max Klesmit, 10 points and the dunk of the year from A.J. Storr and a solid contribution from John Blackwell off the bench.

The biggest factor in the win: Wisconsin made 28 of 31 free throws (90.3%) compared to Maryland’s 17/23 clip. The Badgers have lost numerous games because that free throw number wasn’t up to par.

Now, Wisconsin has won two of its last three amid the February struggles. The rest of the schedule is a challenge, but Greg Gard’s team has a shot to steer the ship in the right direction entering March.

Here are ESPN BPI’s updated game-by-game predictions for the rest of the Badgers season:

Feb. 27 at Indiana

Jan 19, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) sets a screen as Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 70.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 71.1%)

Indiana BPI Rank: No. 102

Indiana 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)

March 2 vs. Illinois

Feb 13, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr.(0) gets a hand from teammates during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 51.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 52.3%)

Illinois BPI Rank: No. 10

Illinois 2023-24 record: 19-6 (10-4 Big Ten)

March 7 vs. Rutgers

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dunks the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) and forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 87.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 88.7%)

Rutgers BPI Rank: No. 85

Rutgers 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)

March 10 at Purdue

Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 12.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 13.3%)

Purdue BPI Rank: No. 2

Purdue 2023-24 record: 23-3 (12-3 Big Ten)

Overall

Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard talks with his players during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

BPI Rank: 20

Projected W-L: 20.2-10.8 (12.2-7.8 Big Ten)

% Chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten: 0.2

Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: No. 20

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire