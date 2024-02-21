Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its big win over Maryland
Wisconsin basketball returned to the win column with a statement performance over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.
The Badgers desperately needed a win, especially with Maryland entering as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.
Greg Gard’s team took care of business thanks to 18 points on 6/9 shooting from Tyler Wahl, 14 points and a clutch three-pointer from Max Klesmit, 10 points and the dunk of the year from A.J. Storr and a solid contribution from John Blackwell off the bench.
The biggest factor in the win: Wisconsin made 28 of 31 free throws (90.3%) compared to Maryland’s 17/23 clip. The Badgers have lost numerous games because that free throw number wasn’t up to par.
Now, Wisconsin has won two of its last three amid the February struggles. The rest of the schedule is a challenge, but Greg Gard’s team has a shot to steer the ship in the right direction entering March.
Here are ESPN BPI’s updated game-by-game predictions for the rest of the Badgers season:
Feb. 27 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 70.5% Wisconsin wins (down from 71.1%)
Indiana BPI Rank: No. 102
Indiana 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)
March 2 vs. Illinois
Matchup predictor: 51.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 52.3%)
Illinois BPI Rank: No. 10
Illinois 2023-24 record: 19-6 (10-4 Big Ten)
March 7 vs. Rutgers
Matchup predictor: 87.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 88.7%)
Rutgers BPI Rank: No. 85
Rutgers 2023-24 record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)
March 10 at Purdue
Matchup predictor: 12.9% Wisconsin wins (down from 13.3%)
Purdue BPI Rank: No. 2
Purdue 2023-24 record: 23-3 (12-3 Big Ten)
Overall
BPI Rank: 20
Projected W-L: 20.2-10.8 (12.2-7.8 Big Ten)
% Chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten: 0.2
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: No. 20