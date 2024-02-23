Wisconsin basketball fans share the best dunks in Kohl Center history

Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr lit social media on fire with his poster dunk against Maryland on Tuesday.

The Badgers won the game 74-70, improving to 18-9 on the season and 10-6 in Big Ten play. While the 1-5 skid to start February mostly dropped the team out of Big Ten contention, there is still a sliver of hope entering the final stretch.

It’s a good thing Wisconsin held on to beat Maryland, because otherwise Storr’s acrobatic dunk might’ve been forgotten. The win makes it easier to celebrate the play — one which made it as the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10:

In honor of this dunk, Wisconsin basketball’s official ‘X’ account asked fans to share the best dunks in Kohl Center history. Here are some of those responses:

Many said Storr's dunk was the best

Sooooo… about that AJ Storr dunk What was your reaction? 😱😳🫢🫠 pic.twitter.com/CzdgLC0iGY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 21, 2024

Nigel Hayes to Sam Dekker in 2013

Hard cam doesn't do it justice on this @dekker dunk. Absurd finish for how far behind him the Nigel pass was https://t.co/DkcJOTbyl5 pic.twitter.com/nVgtILsItB — Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) February 21, 2024

Devin Harris to Alando Tucker in 2003

Alando Tucker vs No. 2 Pitt in 2006

Zak Showalter's huge dunk for Germantown High School

Jared Berggren vs Michigan in 2013

Chucky Hepburn to A.J. Storr from earlier this year:

Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr having fun for the Wisconsin Badgers right now. Off the backboard alley-oop to ring in the New Year in Madison: pic.twitter.com/PUfmQBCJnX — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 3, 2024

Follow Badgers Wire

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

[lawrence-related id=71360,71462,70907,71210]

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire