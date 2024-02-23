Wisconsin basketball fans share the best dunks in Kohl Center history
Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr lit social media on fire with his poster dunk against Maryland on Tuesday.
The Badgers won the game 74-70, improving to 18-9 on the season and 10-6 in Big Ten play. While the 1-5 skid to start February mostly dropped the team out of Big Ten contention, there is still a sliver of hope entering the final stretch.
It’s a good thing Wisconsin held on to beat Maryland, because otherwise Storr’s acrobatic dunk might’ve been forgotten. The win makes it easier to celebrate the play — one which made it as the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10:
In honor of this dunk, Wisconsin basketball’s official ‘X’ account asked fans to share the best dunks in Kohl Center history. Here are some of those responses:
Many said Storr's dunk was the best
Sooooo… about that AJ Storr dunk
Nigel Hayes to Sam Dekker in 2013
Devin Harris to Alando Tucker in 2003
Alando Tucker vs No. 2 Pitt in 2006
Zak Showalter's huge dunk for Germantown High School
Jared Berggren vs Michigan in 2013
Chucky Hepburn to A.J. Storr from earlier this year:
