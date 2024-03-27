Wisconsin basketball in contact with South Dakota State transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team’s coaching staff has been in contact with South Dakota State transfer forward William Kyle III.

The forward entered the transfer portal Monday and within 24 hours, he’s heard from a laundry list of programs already. Kyle III is coming off of a sophomore season with the Jackrabbits where he scored 13.1 points per game while also adding 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest.

A former teammate of Chucky Hepburn in high school, Kyle III would provide the Badgers will an immediate established option to replace forward Tyler Wahl (graduated) alongside Steven Crowl in Wisconsin’s frontcourt next season.

In a little over 24 hours since he entered the transfer portal. South Dakota State transfer William Kyle III (@WilliamKyleIII) has heard from these schools. Wisconsin

Nebraska

Kansas

Florida

Kansas State

Butler

Wake Forest

Boise State

Iowa St.

LSU

Oklahoma

Arizona St… — Mike Sautter (@MikeSautter_) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire