Winner’s Bag: Kevin Na, Sony Open in Hawaii
The golf equipment Kevin Na used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii:
DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP-6 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5, 18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shafts
HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X shaft
IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4