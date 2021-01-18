Winner’s Bag: Kevin Na, Sony Open in Hawaii

David Dusek
·1 min read

The golf equipment Kevin Na used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP-6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5, 18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX⁣ shafts

HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees)⁣, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X⁣ shaft

IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4

