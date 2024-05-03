Wilson softball comes back to earn statement victory over Berks Catholic

May 2—When Wilson shortstop Tatum Werley stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday, the junior was hitless with two strikeouts.

"The beginning of the game, I had a very bad mental set," Tatum Werley said. "I struck out twice, which really got in my head, and then I popped up."

Before Tatum Werley stepped in the batter's box for the fourth time, her sister Kaya gave her some words of encouragement.

"My sister told me, "Just don't think about what you're going to do," Tatum Werley said. "Just hit the ball, and that's what I did."

Werley changed her fortunes and the game with one swing, hitting a go-ahead solo home run to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.

"I was already down on myself, (but) as soon as I saw it go over, I had the biggest smile on my face," Tatum Werley said. "Seeing my team at home plate crowding and cheering for me, it was the most amazing feeling."

Wilson added another run before holding on for the 5-3 comeback victory over Berks Catholic in a non-league game between two of the top teams in Berks at Forino Sports Complex.

"Having her on my team, it just makes everything easier when it comes to this kind of stuff," Tatum Werley said about her sister Kaya. "When I'm down on myself and she sees it, she is the only one that can understand what I'm really going through."

Tatum Werley's home run was one of three the Bulldogs (16-2) hit to fight their way back into the game after the Saints (11-4) grabbed the early lead.

Berks Catholic took a 1-0 lead with an RBI single from shortstop Marli Emrich, which allowed center fielder Giana Mirenda to score.

The Saints extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth, as a single from Mirenda and a Wilson error on the play allowed third baseman Isabelle Gasperack and pitcher Danielle Hayward to score.

"It took a while to get our bats really started," Bulldogs designated player Olivia Keller said. "Keeping our heads up, staying pumped up, it meant a lot for us to come back and win."

Keller, a sophomore, got the rally started in the top of the fifth, smacking a two-run homer that allowed second baseman Leah Berkis to score. The home run was Keller's first in her varsity career.

"I was so excited," Keller said. "I was ecstatic."

Wilson first baseman Madi Farrell followed in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to tie it 3-3. Madi Farrell finished 1-for-3 with the homer and a walk.

"It felt good," Madi Farrell said. "I'm glad that I could add a run for the team."

Madi Farrell also picked up the win in the circle, tossing three scoreless innings in relief. She allowed just one hit and struck out three.

Madi's sister Meghan Farrell got the start and pitched four innings. She allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out six.

"It was great," Bulldogs coach Gregg Kramer said about the Farrell sisters' pitching performance. "I have so much confidence in both of them. For me, making a pitching change, even if Meghan is cruising, it feels completely comfortable for me and them. They understand what we do."

The Farrells were opposed by Hayward, who took the loss despite recording 11 strikeouts. The Berks Catholic ace pitched seven innings, allowing five runs — four of which were earned and all of which came in the final three innings.

"We can beat anyone," Keller said. "We can come back, we can do anything."

After Tatum Werley's go-ahead homer, pinch runner Lauren Bausher scored an insurance run on a Saints' throwing error to give Wilson a 5-3 lead and the eventual victory, which was the Bulldogs' 11th straight.

"It's something that we've been doing all season," Kramer said about the comeback effort. "Obviously, whenever we get down in games, we know that we can put runs up."