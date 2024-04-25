Wilder hopes for gain from the pain

[Getty Images]

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder accepted last night that relegation from the Premier League is "inevitable".

The Blades boss is already looking to next season in the Championship and the work that needs to be done to ensure his reshaped team are ready to make an immediate impact given they will only have two seasons of parachute payments, rather than three.

Decisions need to be made on Ben Brereton Diaz, Mason Holgate, James McAtee and Yasser Larouci, whose loan deals end on 30 June. In addition, numerous players, including Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham are out of contract.

"It is going to be hard and intense this summer," said Wilder. "A lot of players are out of contract and others are returning to clubs from loans.

"It has been looked at for a while this might be an opportunity to rebuild.

"There is a lot of work to do, everyone recognises it.

"We know what we need to do. We are taking the pain before the inevitable and we can get the club back where we want it to be."