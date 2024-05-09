Why Steve Yzerman supports Detroit Red Wings playing at World Championship

Count Steve Yzerman as a fan of his Detroit Red Wings players getting a chance to play meaningful games overseas in May.

The IIHF men's World Championship begins Saturday and runs through May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia, and offers an opportunity for multiple Wings to test their ability on a big stage after they came up just short in their quest to make the Stanley Cup playoffs, missing by a tiebreaker.

"I played in them; I've been a part as management," Yzerman said. "I think they're great opportunities, great experiences. To play international hockey is a lot of fun. To get a chance to win a gold medal is very exciting. So I would support it fully for any of our players. If they want to go, great."

Opening day has the U.S. going up against Sweden in a Group B preliminary match, which will pit Wings teammates against one another.

Goaltender Alex Lyon and defenseman Jeff Petry, along with goaltending prospect Trey Augustine, are part of a U.S. team looking to get back to the podium after falling short last spring. Wings coach Derek Lalonde and goaltending coach Alex Westlund are also part of the squad. Dylan Larkin originally was named to the team, but pulled out last weekend because of injury.

Former Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is also on the squad.

USA Hockey failed to earn a medal at the 2023 tournament, falling in overtime to Germany in the semis and to Latvia, again in overtime, in the bronze medal game. The U.S. has earned 13 podium finishes, including one gold medal (1933), four silver medals (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931) and eight bronze medals (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949).

It took Sweden sorting out insurance for Lucas Raymond to get him in the lineup, as the restricted free agent is due a lucrative new contract in the range of $7 million annually. Raymond was a standout at last year's Worlds, delivering eight points in eight games and serving as an alternate captain, though the Swedes were upset by Latvia in the quarterfinals. They project to do better this May, with a roster that includes Victor Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson on the back end, Filip Gustavsson in net, and Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek up front.

Also in Group B action on opening day, Germany takes on Slovakia — but unfortunately for the Germans, Moritz Seider's status with the Wings has hampered his ability to suit up for his national team. Seider is also a restricted free agent, and given his new contract projects to be worth in the $9 million annually range, the Germans so far have been unable to come up with the insurance needed to cover Seider.

Besides the U.S., Sweden and Germany, Group B also features France, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia. Group A consists of Austria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland.

The Finns likewise are looking to bounce back after finishing seventh at last year's tournament, which they co-hosted. Wings defenseman Olli Määttä was an alternate captain on that team, producing five assists in five games, and is back with the Finns again this spring.

Teams play seven preliminary-round games. The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. All U.S. games in the world championship will be broadcast on NHL Network.

