Why Pedro Grifol benched Tommy Pham after team's first win streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are on a three-game winning streak thanks, in part, to veteran outfielder Tommy Pham's arrival to the team on Friday.

Pham, 36, spent the first part of the season in Triple-A Charlotte with the Knights. Against the Rays, Pham recorded five hits and is now slashing .357/.357/.714 with the White Sox.

Despite adding a much-needed spark to the roster, the 11-year veteran was left off the starting lineup card for Monday's contest against the Twins. With the White Sox needing to ride the high from this past weekend, many are wondering why he would be benched coming off a series sweep.

"I'm just giving him a break," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters. "I mean, he didn't have a spring training. He ran hard for three days. Everything he does is 100 percent. From the time he gets in here to the very last pitch of the game, he goes hard. So not having a spring training, I got to protect him, as well.

Grifol also said Pham could pinch hit in Monday's game.

The White Sox signed Pham to a minor league contract on April 16 to add outfield depth.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.