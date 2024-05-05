Why Charles Barkley would choose Isiah Thomas over Steph Curry

Steph Curry is arguably the greatest point guard in history. The Golden State Warriors superstar has consistently proven himself on the biggest stages and is also the best shooter the league has ever seen. However, Charles Barkley still believes that there are certain situations where former star guard Isiah Thomas would be more important on the floor.

Barkley’s comments came via a recent episode of ‘The Dan Patrick Show,’ where he discussed the difference between the two guards, before noting that he would choose Thomas if he was forced to select between the two elite ball-handlers.

“I got nothing but respect for Isiah because like I said, he’s the best little [player] until Steph Curry came along, and I’ll be honest with you, if I was in a game, if I had to choose – and I love Steph Curry and I know people gonna go on the internet because they ain’t got no life – if I had to choose between Steph Curry and Isiah, I’d probably go with Isiah in a scenario,” Barkley said. “But I love Steph, I love Isiah. But if I had one guy, if I had to choose between those two, I’m not gonna ever choose against Isiah.”

Of course, Barkley’s comments are his opinion. Others would likely choose Curry due to his experience. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say both guards are some of the best ever to grace the hardwood, and a team would be lucky to have either of them in their prime.

Thomas played in 979 NBA games between 1981 and 1994. He ended his career with averages of 19.2 points, 9.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.

You can watch Barkley’s discussion regarding the star guards by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire