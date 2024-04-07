Former Warriors GM discusses Steph Curry’s ‘genius’

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in history. He’s unequivocally the best shooter in history, too. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he’s been at the forefront of the Golden State Warriors dominance for over a decade and continues to spearhead the franchise’s championship hopes, despite being 36 years old.

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s “Old Man and the Three” podcast, former Warriors GM Bob Myers shared his thoughts on Curry’s genius and what makes him such a special player, both on the court and in the locker room.

“Playing at this level, so much emphasis is put on winning a championship, and when you’re in it, you realize that you have to make that sacrifice,” Myers said. “It’s not fun, and it doesn’t have to be fun, but Steph, the genius of Steph is he can make winning fun…Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, the reason they’re so revered, applauded, and beloved is that they had fun doing it. Genuinely, it wasn’t fake. Everybody wants to love playing a sport, I never said I laughed a lot when I played basketball…So you got Steph doing that, what that does is through the hard parts of the season or a Playoff run, Steph keeps it light. Not an agenda, it’s who he is.”

Curry’s style of play makes him a unique threat to other teams. His relentless movement when playing off the ball and his limitless shooting range have ensured that his presence within Golden State’s rotation has struck fear into the heart of defenses throughout the league.

Earlier this season, Curry noted how he hasn’t ruled out playing into his 40s. If he can still find and spread the joy within the locker room, while continuing to make a positive impact on the floor, there’s no telling how long he will remain in the league for. Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely he would ever leave the Warriors, he means too much to the franchise and their fans.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire