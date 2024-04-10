Why Bears should consider drafting Texas WR Xavier Worthy

The Chicago Bears are doing their due diligence when it comes to the 2024 NFL draft. There’s no doubt that they’ll select quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, but there’s more intrigue at No. 9, where wide receiver is an option.

They’re likely are out of range for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (unless they elect to trade up). But one of Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers may be available (especially with a projected early run on quarterbacks), but that isn’t a guarantee either. If they want to make a difference in that position with this draft, they may need to get creative.

Someone that they might think about is Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, who could be drafted anywhere from Nos. 20-40 and nobody would be surprised. He broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in the history of the NFL combine (4.21), which has raised his draft stock a little bit.

The Bears hosted Worthy for a Top 30 visit at Halas Hall on Monday, which was certainly notable. Chicago doesn’t have a second-round pick this year, so they might have to trade down from No. 9 to select him. There are plenty of teams in the bottom third of the first round that may consider moving up to the ninth selection for someone else that they want. If the Bears can add more picks to the draft and still land a player like Worthy, it might be something to consider.

If Worthy came to Chicago, he’d be surrounded by other great receivers like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. There are other playmakers on hand, including tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift. All of these weapons would be great for Williams in his rookie year, but they would also be great for a young receiver with a high ceiling like Worthy.

Trading down was always an option for the Bears and the way that Worthy’s stock is rising might make it even better for them if they can also get him. With that type of speed, the sky is the limit for him in the NFL.

