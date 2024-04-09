Who will wear No. 13 for the Bears this season?

With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, all eyes are on the Chicago Bears as they hold the No. 1 overall pick. But the questions these days are less about who they will select with that pick, but which number will he wear?

It’s all but certain Chicago is gearing up to select USC’s Caleb Williams as the top pick, given the numerous meetings the two sides have had, coupled with the lack of visits from the other quarterback prospects. When he finally becomes a Bear, though, will he wear his college number 13? Or will that go to new Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen?

The Bears acquired Allen last month for a fourth-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent the entirety of his career while wearing No. 13.

Whether it’s Williams or Allen, someone new is getting it because Tyler Scott, who wore No. 13 last year during his rookie season, has changed to No. 10. The question now becomes: will Allen or Williams take the number?

Williams isn’t a member of the Bears yet, but Allen has already expressed a desire to keep his old number. During his opening press conference in March, Allen was asked if he would keep No. 13 with the Bears. “I’m going to try to,” Allen said with a smile. Perhaps he got his wish.

A number change doesn’t make a difference in the grand scheme of things, but it’s been a topic of conversation amongst Bears fans for the last few weeks. It looks like we’re closer to knowing the answer, but maybe hold off on ordering those jerseys.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire