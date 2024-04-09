Caleb Williams sounds off on claim he hasn’t faced adversity

The Bears are nearly two weeks out from officially welcoming Caleb Williams to Chicago when the 2024 NFL draft kicks off April 25.

It’s as close to a guarantee that you’ll find in the draft, and the Bears haven’t hid their intentions with Williams since trading Justin Fields to the Steelers last month.

Now, Chicago is close to getting one of the top quarterback prospects in the past decade, according to some draft experts. It’s easy to see why: Williams’ insane arm strength, accuracy and creativity have made his ceiling incredibly high, and Bears fans hope he’ll finally break the franchise’s QB curse.

But that hasn’t stopped the debate about Williams, where one NFL analyst had a glaring concern about his college experience.

“Caleb Williams has never experienced adversity,” Greg McElroy said on the This is Football podcast. “…I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement, is there the chip on the shoulder that’s going to keep him going 10-12 years down the road the way it does Mahomes.”

But Williams pushed back on Twitter (X) about the claim that he’s never faced adversity, taking McElroy “back to school again” because “I’m bored.”

Let’s go back to school again 😂🤦🏽‍♂️cause I’m bored rn.. Adversity:

“A state or instance of serious or continued difficulty or misfortune.” Y1. Didn’t start freshman year.

Y2. Popped hammy championship game 1st Q. Lost bc of my hammy.

Y3. 7-5 my last year of college ball. https://t.co/360cZjUGzD — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 9, 2024

Williams started by defining adversity as “a state or instance of serious or continued difficult or misfortune.” He proceeded to list the adversity he’s faced in his three years in college: Not starting during his freshman year at Oklahoma, injuring his hamstring in the first quarter of the 2022 Pac-12 championship game and stumbling to a 7-5 record with USC last season.

At this point, it just feels like some analysts are looking for new angles about Williams, given there’s little intrigue about him given everyone knows he’s going to the Bears.

There’s no doubt Williams will face adversity at the NFL level, and he’ll be thrown into the fire immediately as a rookie. Luckily, he’s coming into one of the best ever situations for a No. 1 rookie quarterback.

