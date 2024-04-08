Bears to host WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Xavier Worthy this week

There are only a few short weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit, and the Chicago Bears are continuing to do their homework in regards to possible players they might select with their four draft picks. While it’s become increasingly likely the Bears will select quarterback Caleb Williams with the top selection, they still have their No. 9 selection to work with, and given their upcoming visits, it appears they’re zeroing in on one or two positions.

The Bears are set to bring in a number of wide receivers and an edge rusher this week on their top 30 visits. According to The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, Chicago is bringing in wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Worthy, and defensive end Laiatu Latu on Monday.

The Bears are scheduled to host Marvin Harrison Jr., Laiatu Latu and Xavier Worthy for visits at Halas Hall on Monday, per source. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 7, 2024

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is saying wide receiver Malik Nabers will be visiting on Wednesday.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers, one of the Draft’s top receivers, is visiting the #Titans on Monday, source said. This week, he also has Top 30 visits to the #Jets on Tuesday and #Bears on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

Harrison and Nabers are considered by many to be the top two wideouts in this year’s draft. Harrison was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year after totaling 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State, nearly matching his impressive 2022 season. Nabers, meanwhile, exploded with Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. The LSU receiver totaled 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in a breakout season. Harrison and Nabers are mortal locks to be picked inside the top 10.

As for Worthy, he’s a receiver who could be in play should the Bears trade down and recoup some picks. He had a modest season at Texas with 1,014 yards and five touchdowns, but made huge waves at this year’s NFL Combine when he broke the 40-yard-dash record with a time of 4.21 seconds. He’s someone with blazing speed and could be a target on Day 2. It sounds like he welcomes the idea of becoming a Bear, too, given that he posted a photo on Instagram and tagged Williams as he was landing at the airport.

is xavier worthy a bear now pic.twitter.com/c27OKNQKEc — JohnnyKnoxFanClub (@mac_streit) April 8, 2024

Chicago is bringing in plenty of receivers, but they’re still doing their due diligence on the edge rushers as well. Latu is considered to be one of the top edge rushers in this year’s draft and could be the top one overall if his medicals are of no concern. He totaled 23.5 sacks at UCLA over his last two seasons, including 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023. While it may be unlikely the Bears select him at No. 9 overall, he would be someone in play if a trade down were to happen.

The Bears have had plenty of visits up to this point, and more are sure to happen before the draft gets underway, but it’s becoming clear they’re in the market for another receiver or an edge rusher. Time will tell whether any of these players hear their names called at the end of the month.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire