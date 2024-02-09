Why the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey: 'Do you want him to go to L.A.?'

The 49ers did not want to picture Christian McCaffrey in a Rams uniform so they made sure they were the ones to acquire the star running back. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Christian McCaffrey will play for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday — partly because the 49ers did not want the star running back to play for the Rams.

Jed York, the 49ers chief operating officer, last week told Bay Area reporters that although the cost of acquiring McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a 2022 trade was steep, the 49ers had to make the move.

The 49ers gave up second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in the 2023 draft and a fifth-round pick this year. Coach Kyle Shanahan apparently needed convincing from York and general manager John Lynch that although McCaffrey was not a quarterback or pass rusher, the cost was worth it.

“And collectively,” York said, “it was, ‘Do you want him to go to L.A.? This is where we are.’”

The Rams, coming off a Super Bowl victory, were 3-3 at the time.

Read more: Steve Young explains how 49ers QB Brock Purdy can run off with Super Bowl title

Did McCaffrey think about playing for the Rams?

“I was trying to be just completely blank in the head because I didn’t want to have [to] predict, ‘This is where I’m going or this is where I’m getting traded,’” McCaffrey said this week as he prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“It was such a hectic week. I mean, I was still on the Panthers, just listening to these trade rumors. And that’s kind of a weird head-space to be in.”

But did he envision playing in a Sean McVay offense with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford?

“I didn’t envision anything,” McCaffrey said. “I’m telling you, I was just mindless and I was like whenever I get the call, I get the call. And my agent called and said, ‘You’re going to San Fran.’

“I was like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ Got on a plane Friday morning, landed, did my physical and I practiced Friday for the San Francisco 49ers and played Sunday, ironically, against the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Read more: Super Bowl LVIII matchups, analysis and prediction: And the winner is ...

McCaffrey gained 38 yards in eight carries and caught two passes in that 44-23 defeat.

But the next week against the Rams, he showed his full value.

McCaffrey rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, caught eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in a 31-14 rout at SoFi Stadium.

The loss sent the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams on their way to a 5-12 finish.

This season McCaffrey amassed 2,023 scrimmage yards, scored 21 touchdowns, was voted All-Pro and offensive player of the year and was a finalist for most valuable player. He has scored four touchdowns in two playoff victories.

Read more: 57 Super Bowls changed lives of winning quarterbacks ... and there are only 34 of them

“Everybody sees how dynamic he is skill-wise, and fast and quick,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagunolo said. “I think he’s really strong and violent as a runner. I’ve put a number of [video] clips on where he’s actually wrapped up by one, two, even three defenders and he’s still going. ... He can out-strength you and out-violent you.”

Despite not getting McCaffrey, it has worked out pretty well for the Rams.

This season, second-year running back Kyren Williams was voted to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,144 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns for a team that defied expectations by winning 10 games and advancing to the playoffs.

Williams, 23, is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $1.1 million next season, according to overthecap.com. He has two years left on his rookie contract.

McCaffrey, 27, will carry a cap number of $14.1 million in 2024 and $14.3 million in 2025, according to the website.

Catching on

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had his share of dropped passes this season. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and his fellow Chiefs receivers struggled with drops at times this season.

Valdes-Scantling anticipates that the receiver corps will remember something else when the Super Bowl is over.

“We’re going to remember hoisting the trophy up,” he said.

Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 38 yards in the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Valdes-Scantling for his perseverance and his work to improve.

Valdes-Scantling said his self-confidence never wavered.

“I know who I am and I know what I can do and that won’t ever change,” he said. “The media can say whatever they want. I could care less. I’m here to play ball and be the same guy I am every day.”

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.