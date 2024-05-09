'The whole situation looks a bit silly'

[BBC]

[PA Media]

It is always a difficult situation when the manager is going to leave.

It has been clear for some time that a new contract was not going to be agreed. The supporters were wanting change for a long time - almost demanding it - so we knew David Moyes was going to be leaving.

Could they have announced it earlier? There has been criticism over the situation with Jurgen Klopp and with other managers where people say you should wait to the end of the season, but it was clear he was going to leave.

I felt that whatever he was doing was not going to matter and that has made the situation worse. Ultimately the players would have known. The fans were frustrated and there has been some poor results. It has caused uncertainty since the start of the year and maybe they could have cut their losses earlier.

If it is Julen Lopetegui that is coming in, why do we have to wait for that announcement? The whole situation just looks silly.

We have seen Lopetegui before and know the experience that he has got but I do not think it is going to be that easy for him. Wolves were in a tricky situation when Lopetegui was there and I know they have had a good turnaround under Gary O’Neil but it could have gone a lot worse. Yet I just do not know what massive style difference he will bring.

As for Moyes' future, the first Premier League job for a club outside the top four will be his. I cannot see how it will not be. He just needs the right situation to open up for him. There will be clubs who will want him.

Full commentary of West Ham v Luton from Saturday, 15:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds