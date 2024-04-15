White Sox bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (10-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-13, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago is 2-13 overall and 1-7 in home games. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City has a 10-6 record overall and a 2-4 record in road games. The Royals have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .426.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads Chicago with two home runs while slugging .441. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has six doubles, three triples and four home runs while hitting .333 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 9-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .210 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Royals: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

