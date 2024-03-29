Where Wisconsin’s class of 2025 ranks nationally after losing Torin Pettaway to Minnesota

Wisconsin football’s class of 2025 dropped to eight total commitments after three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped to rival Minnesota on Thursday night.

The surprising move slid the group two spots to No. 11 overall in the nation. It remains No. 3 in the new Big Ten behind only Penn State (No. 4 overall) and Ohio State (No. 5).

Luke Fickell’s second full recruiting class still lacks the big-time commits that the program got throughout the 2024 cycle. His 2025 group is without a blue-chip recruit after the program finished 2024 with 11 such players. The 2025 cycle remains young, however, and much of the movement is still to come in the Summer months.

Wisconsin will look to replicate that class of 2024 that finished with a blue-chip ratio of 50%, a first in program history.

