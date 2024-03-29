Wisconsin class of 2025 commit surprisingly flips to rival Minnesota

Wisconsin football class of 2025 commit Torin Pettaway decommitted from the Badgers and flipped to joining bitter rival Minnesota on Thursday night.

The in-state defensive lineman initially committed to join the Badgers on March 7. His change of heart and move to rival Minnesota seems to have taken many in the industry by surprise.

Pettaway is the No. 653 player in the class of 2025, No. 63 defensive lineman and No. 5 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

His decommitment leaves Wisconsin’s class of 2025 with eight total commitments. The group also slid No. 11 nationally with the news.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound athlete and junior at Middleton High School will be yet another in-state recruit to commit to play elsewhere — a troubling trend under both former coach Paul Chryst and current coach Luke Fickell.

After a lot of thought and considering I have decided to reopen my commitment and de-commit from the university of Wisconsin — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 29, 2024

