Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Several pubs and bars around San Diego are offering soccer fans a chance to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The second leg of the semifinals got underway Tuesday with a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. You can find a full schedule of matches and results here.

If you missed it, don’t worry — there are still a couple matches left, including the final game on Saturday, June 1.

Here are a few local bars and pubs where you can grab a pint and catch the action:

Princess Pub & Grille

Located in Little Italy, Princess Pub & Grille brands itself as “San Diego’s original British pub.” Since 1984, it has been known to locals as a place to watch soccer events such as Liverpool FC, Premier League, the World Cup and, of course, the Champions League. According to its website, it shows all Champions League and Premier League matches and offers 18 beers on tap. Princess Pub is located at 1665 India St, San Diego, CA 92101.

Shakespeare Pub

This British pub offers eight TVs located both indoors and outdoors for soccer fans, along with lunch specials available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It offers popular beers from Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and the U.S. as well as traditional British comfort foods, including shepherd’s pie, Cornish pasty and bangers and mash. Check out Shakespeare Pub at 3701 India St, San Diego, CA 92103.

Bluefoot Bar & Lounge

This North Park bar is a well-known spot for soccer viewing in the neighborhood, while offering a more relaxed atmosphere. Yelp reviews mention good vibes, great beer and plenty of TVs to watch a game. On its website, it says it’s always open by 11 a.m. and even earlier for soccer matches. Bluefoot Bar & Lounge can be found at 3404 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104.

The next Champions League match is between Real Madrid and Bayern on Wednesday at noon Pacific Time.

